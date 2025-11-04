Top 5 affordable cruiser motorcycles in India to consider: Kawasaki to Royal Enfield

The Indian motorcycle market is one of the most dynamic two-wheeler markets in the world. While the Indian market continues to be dominated by the commuter motorcycles, the cruisers, too, have their own space. When we talk about cruiser motorcycles, the first thing that comes to mind is a relaxed riding posture for long-range riding on a motorcycle with a low-profile silhoutte and laid-back ergonomics.

The Royal Enfield certainly has the edge over all the two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian cruiser motorcycle market, but there are other good models from various brands, and they are available at affordable pricing as well.

If you are looking for a cruiser motorcycle under a budget of ₹5 lakh, here are the five most affordable cruiser bikes in India that come placed in the same price bracket.

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street Bajaj Avenger 160 Street is priced at ₹1.11 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it the most affordable cruiser motorcycle in the country. Powering this motorcycle is a 160 cc oil-cooled engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The only problem with this motorcycle is that the elongated wheelbase of this model makes manoeuvring this bike a bit tricky in tight spaces.

Kawasaki W175 Kawasaki W175 may not be as sold as cruiser motorcycles from Bajaj, Royal Enfield or Honda, but it certainly has its own charm. The Kawasaki W175 is one of the most affordable cruiser motorcycles in India, priced at ₹1.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering this retro-themed motorcycle is a 177 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

TVS Ronin Ronin is TVS Motor Company's attempt to tap the segment. This motorcycle has earned quite some popularity, within a short span after its launch in India, all thanks to the retro-themed styling, upmarket advanced features and a powerful engine. Powering the TVS Ronin is a 225.9 cc oil-cooled engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Ronin is available at a price of ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jawa 42 Jawa 42 is one of the bestsellers from the Jawa brand that has been revived under Mahindra's ownership. The Jawa 42 is powered by a 294.7 cc liquid-cooled engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It is priced at ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).