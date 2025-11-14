Subscribe

Kawasaki Z1100 launched in India at ₹12.79 lakh with upgraded power: Features, specifications and more

Kawasaki has launched the Z1100 supernaked motorcycle in India at 12.79 lakh. It features a 1,099 cc engine with 136 hp, advanced rider aids, and modern styling. Competing against Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, the Z1100 offers a competitive price in the premium segment.

Govind Choudhary
Updated14 Nov 2025, 05:02 PM IST
Kawasaki has launched its new flagship supernaked motorcycle, the Z1100, to the Indian market with an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.79 lakh.
Kawasaki has launched its new flagship supernaked motorcycle, the Z1100, to the Indian market with an ex-showroom price of 12.79 lakh. The model replaces the long-discontinued Z1000 and arrives with a larger engine, updated technology, and thoroughly modern mechanicals, all while preserving the brand’s trademark Sugomi design philosophy.

Bold design rooted in Sugomi identity

The Z1100 carries forward the aggressive styling that has defined Kawasaki’s naked range for years. It features twin LED headlamps, a sharply cut tail section, and a muscular fuel tank that contributes to its poised, predatory stance. The overall look stays true to the company’s signature design language, giving the machine a distinctive presence on the road.

Also Read | Kawasaki's Eliminator 500 hits Indian roads: Details on price, engine and more

Engine and performance upgrades

Powering the motorcycle is a 1,099 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine borrowed from the Ninja 1100SX. The unit delivers 136 hp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox that includes Kawasaki’s Quick Shifter system for clutchless shifts in both directions.

The bike is built around the aluminium frame shared with the Ninja 1100SX and has a kerb weight of 221 kg, the same as its international version.

Features and electronics

Kawasaki has equipped the Z1100 with a full suite of rider aids managed through a new 5-inch TFT console. Key features include a five-axis IMU for enhanced rider assistance, three levels of traction control, two power modes, cruise control, a bidirectional quickshifter, and dual-channel ABS.

Smartphone connectivity is also supported via Bluetooth, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and access to app-linked functions.

Also Read | 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India with a fresh colour: 5 Things to know

Chassis components and braking hardware

The motorcycle rides on fully adjustable Showa suspension at both ends, aimed at offering improved ride quality and precise handling. Braking duties are managed by Tokico callipers, while the bike comes shod with Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres, sized 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 190/50-ZR17 at the rear.

Variants and key rivals

For the Indian market, the Z1100 is initially offered in a single Metallic Grey colour, without SE trim. In terms of competition, it takes on the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, which is priced at 13.29 lakh. Kawasaki’s lower sticker price gives the new Z1100 an edge in the premium supernaked segment.

Key Takeaways
  • The Z1100 offers a competitive price point in the premium supernaked segment.
  • Advanced features like a five-axis IMU, traction control, and smartphone connectivity enhance the riding experience.
  • The Z1100's design maintains Kawasaki's signature aggressive styling, appealing to enthusiasts.
 
 
