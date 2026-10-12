Kawasaki Z300 unveiled in India: Engine, features, expected price and rivals

Kawasaki has showcased the Z300, a new street-naked motorcycle, at a dealership event in Bengaluru on October 12, 2026. Based on the Ninja 300 platform, the bike will join Kawasaki India's entry-level Z-series lineup. Bookings will open on October 19, while prices, specifications and variants will be announced on October 20, according to Autocar India.

The Kawasaki Z300 draws styling inspiration from the larger Z900, while its upright riding position and single-piece handlebar are designed to make it suitable for everyday riding. The motorcycle will use the same 296 cc parallel-twin engine as the Ninja 300 and feature a TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. Kawasaki has also scheduled preview events in Mumbai and Pune for October 18.

Kawasaki Z300: Engine and performance The Kawasaki Z300 features a 296 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, just like the one used in the Ninja 300. The engine produces 38.4 bhp and 26.1 Nm of torque, and is coupled to a six-speed gearbox. These figures are based on the Ninja 300's specifications, which the Z300 is expected to share.

The motorcycle is also expected to include telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS. It will probably be powered by 17-inch alloy wheels.

Kawasaki Z300: TFT display and design The Z300 features a TFT display connected to the smartphone, whereas the semi-digital instrument console is used on the Ninja 300. Call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation are reported features. Kawasaki has showcased the motorcycle in green and black colour options.

The naked-bike styling is inspired by the Z900, and the bike lacks the fully faired appearance of the Ninja 300 while boasting an exposed engine, wide handlebars, and a more upright seating position.

Kawasaki Z300 price and rivals Kawasaki currently lists the Ninja 300 at Rs. 3.34 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Z300 will be available at a lower price, but the company hasn't revealed the price yet. A price below Rs. A price below Rs. 3 lakh would position it as an alternative to motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310, according to NDTV Auto.