Kawasaki Z300 unveiled in India: Engine, features, expected price and rivals

Kawasaki has showcased the Z300, a new street-naked motorcycle, at a dealership event in Bengaluru on October 12, 2026. Based on the Ninja 300 platform, the bike will join Kawasaki India's entry-level Z-series lineup. Bookings will open on October 19, while prices, specifications and variants will be announced on October 20, according to Autocar India.

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The Kawasaki Z300 draws styling inspiration from the larger Z900, while its upright riding position and single-piece handlebar are designed to make it suitable for everyday riding. The motorcycle will use the same 296 cc parallel-twin engine as the Ninja 300 and feature a TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. Kawasaki has also scheduled preview events in Mumbai and Pune for October 18.

Kawasaki Z300: Engine and performance The Kawasaki Z300 features a 296 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, just like the one used in the Ninja 300. The engine produces 38.4 bhp and 26.1 Nm of torque, and is coupled to a six-speed gearbox. These figures are based on the Ninja 300's specifications, which the Z300 is expected to share.

The motorcycle is also expected to include telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS. It will probably be powered by 17-inch alloy wheels.

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Kawasaki Z300: TFT display and design The Z300 features a TFT display connected to the smartphone, whereas the semi-digital instrument console is used on the Ninja 300. Call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation are reported features. Kawasaki has showcased the motorcycle in green and black colour options.

The naked-bike styling is inspired by the Z900, and the bike lacks the fully faired appearance of the Ninja 300 while boasting an exposed engine, wide handlebars, and a more upright seating position.

Kawasaki Z300 price and rivals Kawasaki currently lists the Ninja 300 at Rs. 3.34 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Z300 will be available at a lower price, but the company hasn't revealed the price yet. A price below Rs. A price below Rs. 3 lakh would position it as an alternative to motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310, according to NDTV Auto.

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However, the Z300's projected 38.4 bhp is less than the KTM 390 Duke's 46 PS and the Apache RTR 310's 35.6 kW (48 PS) based on their published specifications. Ultimately, comparisons will be made only once the Z300's true specs and price are known.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.