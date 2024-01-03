Kawasaki's Eliminator 500 hits Indian roads, promising a classic and modern appeal: All details
India Kawasaki Motor introduces the new Kawasaki Eliminator cruiser in India, priced at ₹5.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The cruiser features modern design elements. It is powered by a 451 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine and comes with adjustable footpegs and seats.
India Kawasaki Motor has started the new year on a high note by introducing its second offering, the new Kawasaki Eliminator cruiser in India, with a price tag of ₹5.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The Eliminator 500, which had its global debut last year, is gradually expanding its presence in various markets beyond Japan. In the Indian market, the revival of the iconic 'Eliminator' name within the motorcycle maker's lineup is expected to generate considerable interest. Interested buyers can now place bookings at Kawasaki dealerships nationwide.