India Kawasaki Motor has started the new year on a high note by introducing its second offering, the new Kawasaki Eliminator cruiser in India, with a price tag of ₹5.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The Eliminator 500, which had its global debut last year, is gradually expanding its presence in various markets beyond Japan. In the Indian market, the revival of the iconic 'Eliminator' name within the motorcycle maker's lineup is expected to generate considerable interest. Interested buyers can now place bookings at Kawasaki dealerships nationwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator debuts as a timeless cruiser featuring contemporary design elements. While maintaining its low-slung and relaxed posture, the motorcycle incorporates modern touches such as a round LED headlamp, exposed frame, and entirely black components.

Enhancing its functionality, the cruiser is equipped with a circular LCD instrument console that includes essential features like a speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, coolant temperature, gear position indicator, two trip meters, and more. Additionally, the console offers Bluetooth connectivity through the Kawasaki Rideology app, allowing for calls and notifications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of power, the new Eliminator is powered by a 451 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, which is a derivative of the Ninja 400. This engine produces 44 bhp at 9000 rpm and a peak torque of 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The powerplant is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch.

Speaking of suspension, the cruiser is equipped with 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking system consists of a 310 mm semi-floating front disc and a 220 mm disc at the rear, both complemented by dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 10-spoke alloy wheels fitted with a 130/70/R18 tire at the front and a 150/80R16 tire at the rear.

The new Eliminator features a user-friendly seat height of 734 mm, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of riders. To enhance rider comfort, Kawasaki provides adjustable footpegs and seats on the motorcycle. Deliveries for the new Eliminator by Kawasaki India are set to commence from mid-January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the company offers various accessories for the motorcycle, such as a rear carrier, tank pad, radiator screen, and frame sliders. In the middleweight cruiser segment, the Eliminator 500 is positioned as a competitor to the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.

