Home / Auto News / Keeway K300 N and K300 R launched in India: Details on price, features and more

Keeway K300 N and K300 R launched in India: Details on price, features and more

The pre-bookings for both morotobikes have been opened at 10,000.
2 min read . 09:02 PM ISTLivemint

Keeway India has launched its two new motorbikes in India, the K300 N and K300 R. The K300 N is a sports naked motorbike whereas the K300 R gets a full fairing. Both the bikes do share the same underpinnings. 

The price of the K300N begins at 2.65 lakh and goes up to 2.85 lakh whereas the K300 R is priced between 2.99 lakh and 3.20 lakh. All the prices mentioned are ex-showroom. The pre-bookings for both motorbikes have been opened at 10,000 and the deliveries are expected to begin by the end of this month.

Keeway K300 N and K300 R: Powertrain

Both the Keeway motorbikes are powered by a 202 cc, single-cylinder engine which gets liquid cooling. It produces 27.5bhp of max power at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Keeway K300 N and K300 R: Design and features

The all new Keeway sportbikes use a trellis frame which is suspended by 37 mm upside-down forks in the front and centre mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 292 mm disc with a four-piston caliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. There is a dual-channel ABS on offers as well.

The automaker is offering alloy wheels which means there should be timeless tyres. The wheel size is 17-inches. The front tyre measures 100/70 whereas the rear tyre measures 140/60. Additionally, the alloy wheels on both motorbikes have the same design. The seat height of both Keeway K300 N and K300 R is different. The K300 R has a seat height of 780 mm whereas the K300 N seat height is 795 mm. Moreover, the ground clearance of the K300 N is 150 mm and it weighs 151 kgs. The K300 R has a ground clearance of 135 mm. It weighs 165 kgs and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres whereas the fuel tank on K300 N measures 12.5 litres.

Talking about the features, both the motorbikes come with all LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster. There are also two riding modes on offer and an under-belly exhaust.

