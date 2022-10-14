Keeway SR125, a scrambler look-alike, launched in India: Check price, features

Keeway India has launched its Keeway SR125 in India. It is currently the most affordable motorbike in Keeway’s line-up. SR125 is listed at a price of ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and its if offered in three colour options which are Red, Black and Whote. There are no direct rivals to the Keeway SR 125.
In terms of design, the SR125 looks like a scrambler. It has block-pattern tyres, a ribbed deat, a small circular headlamp and a retro-looking fuel tank. The spoked rims, circular tail lamp and turn indicators add to the retro charm.
Talking about the features list, there is a digital instrument cluster, LED Daytime Running Lamp, side stand with built-in engine cut-off switch combi-braking system and a hazard switch.
The suspension duties on the Keeway SR125 are performed by telescopic forks with 128 mm of travel. The rear suspension is telescopic coil springs that are oil damped and have 29 mm of travel. There is a five-step adjustability also. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 210 mm disc at the rear. Keeway is using 17-inch spoked wheels for the front and rear. The tyre sizes measure 110.70 and 130/70.
Keeway is using a 125cc, air cooled engine that does get fuel-injection. It produces 9.7 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 8.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rom. It comes mated ti a five-speed transmission and uses a chain drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel.
To recall, Keeway India launched its V302C Cruiser in India last month. It was the fourth motorcycle from Keeway in India. The bookings for Keeway V302C Cruiser had opened at a price of ₹10,000. This Cruiser bike has been priced in India at ₹3.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The all new V302C is a cruiser-type bike that sits above the K-Light 250V. It has no direct rivals because of its price range and might continue to go against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.
The all new Keeway V302C comes with a 298 cc, twin-cylinder engine that has a V-configuration. It is a liquid cooled unit with a SOHC setup and its engine is capable enough of producing a max power of 29.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.
