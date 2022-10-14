Keeway SR125, a scrambler look-alike, launched in India: Check price, features

To recall, Keeway India launched its V302C Cruiser in India last month. It was the fourth motorcycle from Keeway in India. The bookings for Keeway V302C Cruiser had opened at a price of ₹10,000. This Cruiser bike has been priced in India at ₹3.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The all new V302C is a cruiser-type bike that sits above the K-Light 250V. It has no direct rivals because of its price range and might continue to go against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}