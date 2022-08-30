Keeway V302C Cruiser launched in India: All details

The all new cruiser from Keeway comes with a 298 cc, twin-cylinder engine that has a V-configuration. It is a liquid cooled unit with a SOHC setup and its engine is capable enough of producing a max power of 29.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.
Keeway India has launched its V302C Cruiser in India. It is the fourth motorcycle from Keeway in India. The bookings for Keeway V302C Cruiser have been opened at a price of ₹10,000. This Cruiser bike has been priced in India at ₹3.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The all new V302C is a cruiser-type bike that sits above the K-Light 250V. It has no direct rivals because of its price range and might continue to go against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.
The all new cruiser from Keeway comes with a 298 cc, twin-cylinder engine that has a V-configuration. It is a liquid cooled unit with a SOHC setup and its engine is capable enough of producing a max power of 29.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. This bike comes mated with a six-speed gearbox that transfers the power to the rear wheel via a belt drive system.
Keeway is offering its all new cruiser in three colour options which are Grey, Black and Red. This bike has a capacity of 15 litres in terms of fuel tank and the seat height is 690 mm. The suspension duties of this cruiser are done by up-side down telescopic forks in the front with 120 mm of travel and gas-charged coil springs at the back with 42 mm of travel. It comes equipped with a bar-end mirror, a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting all around and more.
Keeway V302C is handled by a single 300 mm disc at the front of the bike and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is a dusk-channel anti-lock braking system on offer as standard. The front tyre measures 120/80 and it has a 16-inch alloy whereas the rear tyre measures 150/80. Moreover, it has a 15-inch alloy and the tyres on this cruiser are tubeless.
This cruiser bike measures 2,120 mm in length, 836 mm in width and it has a height of 1,050mm. Additionally, the Keeway motorcycle has a wheelbase of 1,420 mm and the ground clearance is 158 mm to tackle the speed breakers.
