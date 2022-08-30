Keeway V302C Cruiser launched in India: All details

Keeway is offering its all new cruiser in three colour options which are Grey, Black and Red. This bike has a capacity of 15 litres in terms of fuel tank and the seat height is 690 mm. The suspension duties of this cruiser are done by up-side down telescopic forks in the front with 120 mm of travel and gas-charged coil springs at the back with 42 mm of travel. It comes equipped with a bar-end mirror, a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting all around and more.

