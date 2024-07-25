The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has implemented a new regulation prohibiting two-wheeler riders from conversing with their pillion passengers, Kaumudi Online reported. The initiative is part of a broader effort to minimise road accidents by reducing distractions caused by talking while riding, as per a Hindustan Times report.

The MVD has circulated a directive to all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to ensure strict enforcement of this rule. Joint Transport Commissioner K Manoj Kumar emphasised the need to take immediate action against violators.

Although the specific penalties for breaking this rule have not been disclosed, the MVD aims to address the increased risk of accidents due to compromised concentration, impaired decision-making, and delayed reaction times when riders talk to their passengers. These distractions can divert attention from critical road conditions and traffic scenarios, significantly raising the likelihood of accidents.

Riders turning their heads or adjusting their posture to talk to their pillion passengers can destabilise the bike, compromising control. This risk is particularly heightened at high speeds or in heavy traffic, making the new regulation a critical step towards enhancing road safety in Kerala.

On May 16, driving school unions in Kerala ended their strike against the state's driving license test regulations after the government agreed to modify some directives announced by State Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar. The minister explained that the government reached an agreement with the unions following a meeting.

"The strike is over, and they all have cooperated with the government... The quantity of the license is not the issue, the quality of the license is the issue. We have decided to provide good quality education in the driving sector to avoid accidents. This is the first thing in road safety," stated the Kerala Transport Minister, PTI reported.

He also noted that driving tests would be stricter, with all procedures recorded using dashboard cameras to ensure transparency. The unions had protested against the directives requiring dashboard cameras in learning and testing vehicles and the ban on vehicles older than 15 years for these purposes.

Some unions had approached the Kerala High Court against the MVD circular mandating these reforms, but the court declined to stay the circular, which also limited the number of driving tests to 30 per day. After modifying the directives, the government agreed that the MVD would procure and install dashboard cameras in vehicles during tests and allow the use of four-wheelers up to 18 years old for testing and learning purposes.

