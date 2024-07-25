Kerala to walk the talk on distracted wheeling, MVD may ride roughshod if you chat up with pillion riders
The MVD has circulated a directive to all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to ensure strict enforcement of this rule. Joint Transport Commissioner K Manoj Kumar emphasised the need for immediate action against violators.
The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has implemented a new regulation prohibiting two-wheeler riders from conversing with their pillion passengers, Kaumudi Online reported. The initiative is part of a broader effort to minimise road accidents by reducing distractions caused by talking while riding, as per a Hindustan Times report.