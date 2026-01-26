Key 5 facts that make Royal Enfield Hunter 350 an appealing motorcycle

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a popular motorcycle in the 350 cc segment of the Indian two-wheeler market. The most affordable motorcycle of the Royal Enfield, the Hunter 350 is not sold as much as the iconic Classic 350, but certainly has grabbed a lot of eyeballs since its launch in August 2022. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes blending the classic torquey character of the Royal Enfield motorcycles with modern features.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is specifically designed to appeal the younger riders and daily commuters who seek a Royal Enfield, which is affordable and easily maneuverable in both congested city traffic and on highways. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is widely seen as a pocket rocket suited for those seeking a stylish, easy-to-ride motorcycle for city commuting that still retains the iconic, design elements of a Royal Enfield.

Here are the top five facts that make the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 an appealing motorcycle:

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Tried and tested engine One of the key USP of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the torquey J-series engine. Powering the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the tried and tested 349 cc air-oil cooled engine that is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power and 27 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is capable of offering excellent low-end power suitable for city riding. The Hunter 350 comes with slip-and-assist clutch for lighter lever action. It offers 36.2 kmpl of fuel economy, which makes it appealing for the riders who seek a machine that offers power-packed performance and efficiency through a single package.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Easy to handle The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 weighs 181 kg, which makes it the lightest in the entire lineup of the two-wheeler manufacturer. The lightweight makes this motorcycle easy to handle in heavy city traffic. Easy maneuvering and handling play pivotal roles behind the popularity of the motorcycle. The Hunter 350 is the only Royal Enfield motorcycle gets 17-inch wheels at both ends, making it more agile and flickable compared to its siblings. This makes it easy to handle on highways as well.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Capable of smooth and rough roads Besides the easy handling and maneuvering of the motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has received a retuned rear suspension setup in 2025, which has improved the riding comfort of the bike. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is equally capable on the smooth roads, as well as on rough patches. Besides that, the 300 mm front disc and 270 disc paired with dual-channel ABS ensures reliable stopping energy, offering safe riding.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Ergonomic design The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes wearing a design that is compact, sporty and minimalist. This modern retro roadster aesthetic makes the bike stand out from the classic cruiser styling of the Classic 350. A low seat height of 790 mm makes it approachable for even the shorter riders, while the wide handlebars offer a comfortable, upright riding posture to the rider. Besides that, the availability of vibrant, dual-tone and modern youthful colours enhance its visual appeal.