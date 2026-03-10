Key accessories to buy for your Honda Activa 125

If you own a Honda Activa 125 or are planning to buy one soon, and exploring some key accessories to deck it up, here is a comprehensive list of genuine accessories for the scooter, along with their respective prices.

Mainak Das
Updated10 Mar 2026, 10:54 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
ADMS DB
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen
₹ 1.25 - 1.75 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda Activa 125 sits at the top of the ICE-powered Activa range.
Personalised Offers on
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125 sits at the top of the ICE-powered Activa range.

Honda Activa 125 is one of the highly popular scooters in the Indian market. The Honda Activa range of scooters has been the best-selling scooter lineup in the country for a long time. The Honda Activa 125 sits at the top of the ICE-powered lineup, powered by a 123.92 cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 8.31 bhp peak power at 6,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque at 5,000 rpm.

The Honda Activa sits above the Activa 6G, which is another popular model. The Activa 125 is available in the Indian market in two variant choices: DLX and H-Smart, with the latter being the top trim. Pricing of the Honda Activa 125 ranges between 89,652 and 94,096 (ex-showroom), depending on the trim selected. Honda has introduced a fully electric version of the Activa as well, which comes christened as Honda Activa e:.

If you own a Honda Activa 125 or are planning to buy one soon, and are exploring some key accessories to deck it up, here is a comprehensive list of genuine accessories for the scooter, along with their respective prices.

(Also read: Planning to buy Honda Activa 125? Here’s your complete EMI explainer)

Honda Activa 125: Genuine accessories to buy

Honda Activa 125: Genuine accessories & price
AccessoriesPrice
Seat cover (Economical) 369
H-smart key cover 418
Wire type helmet lock 184
Seat cover (Beige & Brown) 472
Silver body cover 335
Guard kit (Black) 1,372
Chrome handle bar end 133
Black floor mat with 4 locks 272
Chrome muffler cover 189
Floor protector 663
Sari step set 894
Grip cover 51
Guard kit (SS) 1.953
Coloured floor mat 358
License plate case 93
Black body cover 335
3D floor mat with 4 locks 486

Honda offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Honda Activa 125 scooter. Some of these accessories are meant to enhance the cosmetic value of the scooter, giving it a distinct look, while some are meant to enhance the riding comfort. Some of these genuine Honda accessories are targeted to increase the functionality quotient of the Activa 125.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsKey accessories to buy for your Honda Activa 125
More