Key accessories to buy for your Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125 is one of the highly popular scooters in the Indian market. The Honda Activa range of scooters has been the best-selling scooter lineup in the country for a long time. The Honda Activa 125 sits at the top of the ICE-powered lineup, powered by a 123.92 cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 8.31 bhp peak power at 6,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque at 5,000 rpm.

The Honda Activa sits above the Activa 6G, which is another popular model. The Activa 125 is available in the Indian market in two variant choices: DLX and H-Smart, with the latter being the top trim. Pricing of the Honda Activa 125 ranges between ₹89,652 and ₹94,096 (ex-showroom), depending on the trim selected. Honda has introduced a fully electric version of the Activa as well, which comes christened as Honda Activa e:.

If you own a Honda Activa 125 or are planning to buy one soon, and are exploring some key accessories to deck it up, here is a comprehensive list of genuine accessories for the scooter, along with their respective prices.

Honda Activa 125: Genuine accessories to buy

Honda Activa 125: Genuine accessories & price Accessories Price Seat cover (Economical) ₹ 369 H-smart key cover ₹ 418 Wire type helmet lock ₹ 184 Seat cover (Beige & Brown) ₹ 472 Silver body cover ₹ 335 Guard kit (Black) ₹ 1,372 Chrome handle bar end ₹ 133 Black floor mat with 4 locks ₹ 272 Chrome muffler cover ₹ 189 Floor protector ₹ 663 Sari step set ₹ 894 Grip cover ₹ 51 Guard kit (SS) ₹ 1.953 Coloured floor mat ₹ 358 License plate case ₹ 93 Black body cover ₹ 335 3D floor mat with 4 locks ₹ 486

Honda offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Honda Activa 125 scooter. Some of these accessories are meant to enhance the cosmetic value of the scooter, giving it a distinct look, while some are meant to enhance the riding comfort. Some of these genuine Honda accessories are targeted to increase the functionality quotient of the Activa 125.

