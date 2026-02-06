Key changes differentiating Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition from standard bike

Honda has launched a special edition of its popular 125 cc commuter motorcycle, the Honda Shine 125. Christened as Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition, the new special edition motorcycle comes priced at ₹86,211 (ex-showroom). The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer that holds about one fourth of the Indian two-wheeler market, is expecting to see a sales surge with the launch of the new Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition.

If you are planning to buy the new Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition, here is a quick look at the key changes made to the special edition bike that differentiates it from the regular version of the Honda Shine 125.

Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition: Slightly pricier than regular model

Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition & Honda Shine 125 prices Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition Honda Shine 125 Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 86,211 Drum: ₹ 80,852 Disc: ₹ 85,211

The Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition comes priced at ₹86,211 (ex-showroom). This makes the special edition motorcycle marginally pricier than its standard sibling, the Shine 125, which is available in two different variants: drum and disc. The drum variant of the motorcycle is priced at ₹80,852, while the disc variant costs ₹85,211 (ex-showroom). This means, the Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition commands a premium of ₹1,000 over the disc variant of the regular Shine 125.

Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition: Gets special colour and graphics

Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition What's special? Pearl Siren Blue shade Brown graphics on fuel tank Pyrite Brown coloured alloys

Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition comes wearing a special colour scheme over the regular model. It gets a special colour scheme christened Pearl Siren Blue, which features a dark Blue finish overall with Brown graphics on the fuel tank. Besides that, Honda has also added Pyrite Brown coloured alloy wheels to the the special edition motorcycle, giving it a more premium touch. Thanks to the special colours and body graphics, the Shine 125 Limited Edition feels more upmarket.