Key changes differentiating Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition from standard bike

If you are planning to buy the new Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition, here is a quick look at the key changes made to the special edition bike that differentiates it from the regular version of the Honda Shine 125.

HT Auto Desk
Updated6 Feb 2026, 10:45 AM IST
Honda Shine 125 commands a premium of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 over the disc variant of regular Shine 125.
Honda has launched a special edition of its popular 125 cc commuter motorcycle, the Honda Shine 125. Christened as Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition, the new special edition motorcycle comes priced at 86,211 (ex-showroom). The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer that holds about one fourth of the Indian two-wheeler market, is expecting to see a sales surge with the launch of the new Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition.

Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition: Slightly pricier than regular model

Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition & Honda Shine 125 prices
Honda Shine 125 Limited EditionHonda Shine 125
Price (ex-showroom) 86,211Drum: 80,852
Disc: 85,211

The Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition comes priced at 86,211 (ex-showroom). This makes the special edition motorcycle marginally pricier than its standard sibling, the Shine 125, which is available in two different variants: drum and disc. The drum variant of the motorcycle is priced at 80,852, while the disc variant costs 85,211 (ex-showroom). This means, the Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition commands a premium of 1,000 over the disc variant of the regular Shine 125.

Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition: Gets special colour and graphics

Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition
What's special?Pearl Siren Blue shade
Brown graphics on fuel tank
Pyrite Brown coloured alloys

Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition comes wearing a special colour scheme over the regular model. It gets a special colour scheme christened Pearl Siren Blue, which features a dark Blue finish overall with Brown graphics on the fuel tank. Besides that, Honda has also added Pyrite Brown coloured alloy wheels to the the special edition motorcycle, giving it a more premium touch. Thanks to the special colours and body graphics, the Shine 125 Limited Edition feels more upmarket.

Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition: Mechanicals and hardware remain unchanged

Mechanically, the Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition remains unchanged. Powering this motorcycle is the same 123.94 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is capable of churning out 10.6 bhp peak power and 11 Nm of maximum torque. For braking duty, it features a 240 mm disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear paired with the Combined Braking System (CBS) for additional safety.

