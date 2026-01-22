Key differences that set 2026 Jeep Meridian apart from outgoing model

Jeep Meridian, one of the crucial SUVs for Jeep India has received a model year update across its higher-spec Limited and Overland trims. Both these two variants of the 2026 Jeep Meridian SUV come featuring an additional practical element in the middle row seats. The middle row seats of these trims can now be slide front and back, allowing the occupants to adjust space as per their requirement. However, this has not come without a price change. The 2026 Jeep Meridian comes more expensive compared to the pre-update version of the premium SUV.

The iconic SUV manufacturer has increased the pricing of the Jeep Meridian by up to ₹1.27 lakh. If you feel interested in the Jeep Meridian, here is a quick look at the key differences that make the MY2026 iteration of the premium SUV distinct from its previous version.

2026 Jeep Meridian: Pricier than before

Jeep Meridian: Old vs new price Variant Old price (ex-showroom) Difference New price (ex-showroom) Longitude MT ₹ 23.33 lakh - ₹ 23.33 lakh Longitude AT ₹ 26.88 lakh + ₹ 30,000 ₹ 27.18 lakh Longitude Plus MT ₹ 25.95 lakh - ₹ 25.95 lakh Longitude Plus AT ₹ 28.74 lakh + ₹ 30,000 ₹ 29.04 lakh Limited (O) 4x2 MT ₹ 28.74 lakh + ₹ 1.27 lakh ₹ 30.01 lakh Limited (O) 4x2 AT ₹ 32.48 lakh + ₹ 1.27 lakh ₹ 33.75 lakh Limited (O) 4x4 AT ₹ 34.34 lakh + ₹ 1.27 lakh ₹ 35.61 lakh Trail Edition MT ₹ 29.12 lakh - ₹ 29.12 lakh Trail Edition AT ₹ 32.86 lakh - ₹ 32.86 lakh Overland 4x2 AT ₹ 34.34 lakh + ₹ 1.27 lakh ₹ 35.61 lakh Overland 4x4 AT ₹ 36.21 lakh + ₹ 1.27 lakh ₹ 37.48 lakh

The 2026 Jeep Meridian has become costlier than the previous iteration. Jeep India has revised the pricing of this premium SUV by up to ₹1.27 lakh, depending on the trim level. After the price hike, the Jeep Meridian is priced between ₹23.33 lakh and ₹37.48 lakh (ex-showroom), in comparison to the old price range of ₹23.33 lakh and ₹36.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Limited (O) and Overland variants have become pricier by ₹1.27 lakh. The automatic variants of the base Longitude trim and one-above-it, the Longitude Plus, have become expensive by ₹30,000 after the latest price revision, while the manual variant's prices remain the same. The Trail Edition prices also remain unchanged.