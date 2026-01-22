Key differences that set 2026 Jeep Meridian apart from outgoing model

Jeep Meridian, one of the crucial SUVs for Jeep India has received a model year update across its higher-spec Limited and Overland trims. Both these two variants of the 2026 Jeep Meridian SUV come featuring an additional practical element in the middle row seats. The middle row seats of these trims can now be slide front and back, allowing the occupants to adjust space as per their requirement. However, this has not come without a price change. The 2026 Jeep Meridian comes more expensive compared to the pre-update version of the premium SUV.

The iconic SUV manufacturer has increased the pricing of the Jeep Meridian by up to 1.27 lakh. If you feel interested in the Jeep Meridian, here is a quick look at the key differences that make the MY2026 iteration of the premium SUV distinct from its previous version.

2026 Jeep Meridian: Pricier than before

Jeep Meridian: Old vs new price
VariantOld price (ex-showroom)DifferenceNew price (ex-showroom)
Longitude MT 23.33 lakh- 23.33 lakh
Longitude AT 26.88 lakh+ 30,000 27.18 lakh
Longitude Plus MT 25.95 lakh- 25.95 lakh
Longitude Plus AT 28.74 lakh+ 30,000 29.04 lakh
Limited (O) 4x2 MT 28.74 lakh+ 1.27 lakh 30.01 lakh
Limited (O) 4x2 AT 32.48 lakh+ 1.27 lakh 33.75 lakh
Limited (O) 4x4 AT 34.34 lakh+ 1.27 lakh 35.61 lakh
Trail Edition MT 29.12 lakh- 29.12 lakh
Trail Edition AT 32.86 lakh- 32.86 lakh
Overland 4x2 AT 34.34 lakh+ 1.27 lakh 35.61 lakh
Overland 4x4 AT 36.21 lakh+ 1.27 lakh 37.48 lakh

The 2026 Jeep Meridian has become costlier than the previous iteration. Jeep India has revised the pricing of this premium SUV by up to 1.27 lakh, depending on the trim level. After the price hike, the Jeep Meridian is priced between 23.33 lakh and 37.48 lakh (ex-showroom), in comparison to the old price range of 23.33 lakh and 36.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Limited (O) and Overland variants have become pricier by 1.27 lakh. The automatic variants of the base Longitude trim and one-above-it, the Longitude Plus, have become expensive by 30,000 after the latest price revision, while the manual variant's prices remain the same. The Trail Edition prices also remain unchanged.

2026 Jeep Meridian: Sliding second-row seats in select trims

The 2026 Jeep Meridian comes with a practical addition of sliding second-row seats in its Limited and Overland trims. The premium SUV, with this update, offers improved flexibility and occupant comfort. With this, the second and third row occupants can adjust their legroom as per their requirement. Also, the reclining adjustment of the second row seats have been tweaked, which further enhance the practicality. With this, the SUV offers better legroom, easier ingress and egress to the third row occupants.

