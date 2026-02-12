Key facts to expect from the upcoming 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift

Skoda is working on an updated version of its popular sedan, Slavia. The Skoda Slavia, which is playing a key role in the automaker's as well as the Volkswagen Group's business growth in India, under the India 2.0 strategy, is gearing up for a major facelift. Skoda is expected to launch the Slavia facelift in the fourth quarter of CY2026, sometime between October and December. Expect the sedan to follow its recently updated sibling, the Skoda Kushaq, when it comes to adopting changes.

The test mule of the Skoda Slavia facelift has been spotted testing on the road, giving us a hint of what is coming. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key changes to expect from the upcoming 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift.

2026 Skoda Slavia facelift: Exterior The 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift will come with minor cosmetic updates in order to keep things fresh. The front profile of the sedan will receive a new bumper encompassing a larger lower air dam, while the sharper detailing will ensure an aggressive design for the car. There will be an updated front grille. The LED headlamps will come with an updated design, along with integrated lighting elements inside the revamped grille. Moving to the side profile, the upcoming Slavia is expected to majorly retain the same design as the current model. However, there will be a new design for the alloy wheels. Moving to the rear, the updated Slavia will get a slightly revised bumper and connected LED taillight cluster. The new Slavia will come with a revised colour palette as well.

2026 Skoda Slavia facelift: Interior Moving inside the cabin, the 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift will come with a Black and Beige dashboard layout. There will be a free-standing 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There will be a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster borrowed from the Kushaq facelift. Other features will include dual-colour ambient lighting, rear massaging seats, and a single-pane sunroof.