Key safety features that helped VinFast VF7 secure 5-star Bharat NCAP rating

VinFast VF7, the premium electric SUV that was launched in India in 2025, alongside its sibling VinFast VF6, has secured a five-star safety rating at the Bharat NCAP crash test. Performed in November 2025, just two month after the pricing of these two EVs was announced, the crash test results have been published now. The VinFast VF7 has secured five-stars in both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) segments. Also, the top-notch safety rating is applicable on all the five variants of the VinFast VF7, which are: Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky and Sky Infinity.

If you are planning to buy the VinFast VF7 and also prioritise the safety aspects of any vehicle before buying it, here is a quick explainer on the VinFast VF7's Bharat NCAP crash test report.

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Child Occupant Protection (COP) Total score 28.54 / 32 points Total score 45.25 / 49 points Frontal offset deformable barrier test Side movable deformable barrier test Dynamic score CSR installation score Vehicle assessment score 12.54 / 16 points 16 / 16 points 23.25 / 24 points 12 / 12 points 10 / 13 points

The VinFast VF7 electric SUV scored 28.54 out of 32 points in the Adult Occupant Protection category. It secured 12.54 points out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, while in the side movable deformable barrier test, it scored 16 out of 16 points.

In the Child Occupant Protection category, the VF7 secured 45.25 points out of 49. It secured a dynamic score of 23.25 out of 24, CSR installation score of 12 out of 12 points, and vehicle assessment score of 10 out of 13 points.

VinFast VF7: Key safety features

The VinFast VF7 comes equipped with a plethora of safety features. It gets seven airbags including driver knee airbag, three point seatbelt for all, seatbelt reminder for every occupant, a 360-degree HD surround view camera, front parking sensors, rear parking sensors, level-2 ADAS suite, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ISOFIX anchors for rear outboard seats, etc.