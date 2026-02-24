Key things we liked & disliked about 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift

Tata Motors launched the Punch EV facelift in India just a few days back, with a wide range of changes. The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift not only received a mere cosmetic update as part of the mid-cycle update, but also a host of fresh features. Not only that, the carmaker has revised the battery pack list for the Punch EV in its facelifted iteration, while the performance has been upgraded as well.

Available in five different trim options: Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+ S, the 2026 Tata Punch EV is available with two battery pack choices: 30 kWh and 40 kWh. The updated Punch EV promises up to 468 km range on a single charge, from the bigger battery pack.

Here is a quick look at the hits and misses of the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift.

2026 Tata Punch EV: What we liked Here are the facts that we liked about the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift.

2026 Tata Punch EV: Range optimisation The 2026 Tata Punch EV gets 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery packs, upgraded from the pre-facelift version's 25 kWh and 35 kWh units. Thanks to the bigger battery packs and the optimised electric propulsion system, the 2026 Tata Punch EV promises to return better efficiency. The 2026 Tata Punch EV comes with battery packs that get upgraded cell geometry with a prismatic structure. In comparison to the pre-facelifted Punch EV that offer range between 315 km and 421 km, the new Punch EV offers a range between 335 km and 468 km, depending on battery pack options. This enhanced range is certainly a big boon for the Punch EV.

2026 Tata Punch EV: BaaS plan The 2026 Tata Punch EV is available with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan for the first time. Interestingly, Punch EV is the first car from the homegrown auto giant to be offered with the BaaS. With this plan, the Punch EV is available at a starting price of ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). For the battery rental, the user has to pay ₹2.60 per kilometre driven. In comparison to the BaaS plan, if the buyer wants to purchase the electric SUV outright, the 2026 Tata Punch EV is available from ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes to ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). With the BaaS plan, Tata Motors has brought a wide range of ownership plans for the customers.

2026 Tata Punch EV: Paddle shifters for regen adjustment The 2026 Tata Punch EV comes with paddle shifters for regen adjustment, which is an interesting feature. It gets four levels of regenerative braking, which can be adjusted via paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. The regen levels range from 0-3, allowing for one-pedal driving in most situations. However, this will not bring the EV to a complete halt. The zero means no regen, while the level three provides maximum regen, suitable for city driving to increase range, though it can feel aggressive. Lower levels of regen are actually better for coasting.

2026 Tata Punch EV: What we disliked Here are the facts that we disliked about the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift.