Ki Mobility Solutions, the first full-stack O-to-O (online to offline) digital platform that operates myTVS brand, has today launched a digital mobility service platform for electric vehicles (EV). Accordingly, Ki Mobility will offer its entire portfolio of solutions and pan India network to help EV manufacturers to jump-start their operations across the country. Ki Mobility Solutions has also invested in training around 500 technicians across India to service all types of electric vehicles.

The sale of EVs, especially two-wheelers, has been on the rise over the last couple of years and H1 FY22 saw a sale of over 1.18 lakh EV units, which is equivalent to 90% of the total sales last year. Ki Mobility Solutions aims to fill the gap for manufacturers through its digital tech solutions and mobility delivery model to support manufacturers provide customer centricity thereby accelerating their growth plans.

Further, Ki Mobility Solutions has joined hands with new age EV manufacturing start-ups and leading OEMs across two-wheelers, three-wheelers, LCVs and passenger cars. The digital platform from Ki Mobility Solutions provides the manufacturers with wide service network across 250 plus towns for sales, service, insurance, roadside assistance, charging stations and parts.

The range of solutions include customer service, emergency breakdown cum battery assistance, customer vehicle delivery, parts delivery, connected service through Cloud based diagnostics, Insurance & Cashless collision support, Mobility charging stations (where and when needed) and wide Service Network infrastructure to house charging stations and Service touch points across 250 plus towns in the country.

G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, Ki Mobility Solutions said, “This platform provides portfolio of solutions that would help Electric vehicle manufacturers provide complete customer centricity that they desire to provide for their customers. Further, Ki Mobility’s cloud based service network would support the accelerated roll-out plans along with service promise to the electric vehicle manufacturers that would help them drive the competitive advantage."

