Kia India has announced multiple sales and aftersales initiatives, exclusive to Kia Carens customers. The company has introduced a ‘My Convenience Plus’ programme, offering comprehensive coverage to the customers. 'My Convenience Plus' is an exclusive aftersales initiative for Carens customers that offers a bundled package covering periodic maintenance, extended warranty, road side assistance including tyre alloy protection. Customers can choose from Premium and Luxury package, which gives the coverage for 4 and 5 years respectively.

Recently, Kia Carens crossed more than 50,000 bookings in India, especially from Tier 3 and beyond cities.

The initiative gives additional benefit to customers offering inflation protection in service cost, pan India validity, personalization, transparency and flexibility. It also offers convenience of engine protection arising from incorrect refuelling by customer.

Additionally, the company has also introduced finance schemes including 10% cashback on online booking (With ICICI Bank Debit & Credit cards), On-road financing starting as low as 7.10%, and 100% processing charge waiver with select partners.

Kia India also recently launched ‘MyKia’ to enhance the overall customer ownership experience and provide multiple benefits including Sales, Service, Customer rewards amongst other vital features. Using the MyKia app, customers can take care of every aspect of their car ownership journey.

The app also offers exclusive reward program for existing customers, offering discounts on various consumer brands across different categories like Fashion, Travel, F&B, Electronics, and Lifestyle etc.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “Kia India has always strived to offer great products and services to our customers by providing them a differentiated experience in everything we do. With unique sales and aftersales initiatives like My Convenience Plus and multiple new value propositions, we want to take the Kia brand experience closer to our customers. A car purchase is an emotional decision in our country, and it is our constant endeavour to ensure complete peace of mind to our customers at every step of their car ownership journey."

