The three-row recreational vehicle, Kia Carens , will be offered in five trim levels; Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, coupled with multiple powertrain and seating options. The fourth car from the South Korean auto major was unveiled in December 2021 in India which was also the world premiere of this recreational MUV . The bookings for the Kia Carens will begin from the January 14, 2022.

The Kia Carens will be available with three powertrain options; Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel. Further, customers will also get an option to choose from three transmission options; 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT. The vehicle will be offered in the seven seater option in Premium to Luxury trims, while the Luxury Plus trim will be available with a choice of both 6 and 7 seater options.

All the 5 trim levels will offer ten Hi-safety package as standard. Furthermore, the vehicle hosts many features such as 10.25 inch HD touchscreen navigation, BOSE sound system, air purifier, ventilated front seats, 2nd row seat one touch easy electric tumble and sunroof.

View Full Image Kia Carens

The vehicle also gets Kia Connect which offers 66 connected features categorised under navigation, vehicle management, safety and Security and Convenience. Notably, 11 out of the total 66 features will be exclusive to the Kia Carens customers, which include final destination guidance, server-based routing guidance, remote seat ventilation control, Pro-active vehicle status, etc.

In addition to Over the Air map updates, the Kia Carens customers will also get Over the Air (OTA) system updates.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “With the Kia Carens, we want to address the need gap in the 3 row family mover segment by truly catering to the evolved needs of extended Indian families. We are confident that Carens, which has been designed for enabling comfort through practical and convenient features, will provide a unique travel experience to the commuters. We are hoping that our discerning customers will appreciate our latest offering and respond with same zeal and enthusiasm, like all our products that have set benchmarks in the Indian automotive industry."

The Kia Carens will introduce three new colours in the Kia line-up offering a choice of eight colours; Imperial Blue (new), Moss Brown (new), Sparkling Silver (new), Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, and Clear White.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.