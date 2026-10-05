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Kia beats Maruti, Tesla overtakes Mercedes: How September 2026 changed India’s EV sales race

India’s electric passenger vehicle sales hit a record 35,995 units in September, up 94% year-on-year. Kia overtook Maruti Suzuki with 1,263 EV registrations, helped by the addition of the Syros EV to its lineup.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published5 Oct 2026, 11:10 AM IST
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India’s electric passenger vehicle sales hit a record 35,995 units in September 2026.
India’s electric passenger vehicle sales hit a record 35,995 units in September 2026. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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India’s electric passenger vehicle market recorded its strongest month yet in September, with 35,995 units registered, according to Vahan data analyzed by Nuvama and reported by Autocar Professional. September was the fourth consecutive month where EV registrations passed the 30,000-unit mark.

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Kia India moved ahead of Maruti Suzuki to take place. Tesla overtook Mercedes-Benz to become the second-largest luxury EV seller in the country. Tata Motors stayed on top overall, selling 14,769 units and holding a 41.03% market share.

September 2026 EV sales

OEMSep 2026 SalesSep 2025 SalesGrowth YoYMarket Share
Tata Motors14,7697,353+101%41.03%
Mahindra & Mahindra7,7793,972+96%21.61%
JSW MG Motor India5,2424,800+9%14.56%
VinFast India2,9636+49,283%8.23%
Kia India1,263598+111%3.50%
Maruti Suzuki India1,1033.06%
BYD India836732+14%2.32%
Hyundai Motor India792404+96%2.20%
BMW India502369+36%1.39%
Tesla29169+322%0.80%
Toyota Kirloskar Motor2180.60%
Mercedes-Benz India125137-9%0.34%
Stellantis India5547+17%0.15%
Volvo India4524+88%0.12%
Porsche India118+38%0.03%
JLR India100.00%
Audi India000.00%
Lotus000.00%
Rolls-Royce01-100%0.00%
TOTAL35,99518,520+94%100%

Kia moves ahead of Maruti Suzuki

Kia sold 1,263 passenger vehicles in September. That was more than Maruti Suzuki’s 1,103 units. The 160-unit difference was enough for Kia to move up, with a 3.50% market share. Maruti Suzuki dropped to sixth with a 3.06% share.

Kia’s sales in September jumped 48% compared to August and rose 111% from the 598 units sold in September 2025. For Maruti Suzuki, the numbers showed a 25% drop from the 1,472 units sold in August, reported by Autocar India.

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This shift comes as Kia expands into the priced EV segment. The Syros EV, launched in July, is priced between 13.50 lakh and 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery options, with a claimed range of up to 526 km. Autocar India said the Syros EV became Kia’s affordable electric model in India.

Kia also sells the Carens Clavis EV; the EV6 and EV9 models are imported. There is no breakdown of sales by model for September, so it cannot be confirmed whether all 1,263 units were Syros EVs.

Tesla overtakes Mercedes-Benz

The luxury EV market also saw a significant shift. Tesla recorded 291 units in September, its highest monthly sales in India, up 322% from 69 units a year earlier.

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Tesla captured 29.84% of the luxury EV market in September, while Mercedes-Benz held 12.8%. BMW remained the leader in this category, with 502 units sold accounting for 51.48% of all luxury EV sales. Total luxury EV registrations hit a record 975 units in September. Up 60% from 608 units a year earlier, according to Autocar India.

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Tata and Mahindra remain ahead

Tata Motors continued to dominate the EV market, with 14,769 units sold, representing a 101% year-on-year increase. Mahindra followed with 7,779 units, and JSW MG Motor India came in third with 5,242 units.

VinFast held fourth place with 2,963 units. Its September sales were the highest since its entry into India’s electric passenger vehicle market.

The September record took H1 FY2027 EV sales to 190,946 units, an 88% increase from the same period last year. This six-month total is 29,971 units short of the full-year sales figure of 220,917 electric passenger vehicles recorded during FY2026.

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About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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