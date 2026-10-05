Kia beats Maruti, Tesla overtakes Mercedes: How September 2026 changed India’s EV sales race

India’s electric passenger vehicle market recorded its strongest month yet in September, with 35,995 units registered, according to Vahan data analyzed by Nuvama and reported by Autocar Professional. September was the fourth consecutive month where EV registrations passed the 30,000-unit mark.

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Kia India moved ahead of Maruti Suzuki to take place. Tesla overtook Mercedes-Benz to become the second-largest luxury EV seller in the country. Tata Motors stayed on top overall, selling 14,769 units and holding a 41.03% market share.

September 2026 EV sales

OEM Sep 2026 Sales Sep 2025 Sales Growth YoY Market Share Tata Motors 14,769 7,353 +101% 41.03% Mahindra & Mahindra 7,779 3,972 +96% 21.61% JSW MG Motor India 5,242 4,800 +9% 14.56% VinFast India 2,963 6 +49,283% 8.23% Kia India 1,263 598 +111% 3.50% Maruti Suzuki India 1,103 — — 3.06% BYD India 836 732 +14% 2.32% Hyundai Motor India 792 404 +96% 2.20% BMW India 502 369 +36% 1.39% Tesla 291 69 +322% 0.80% Toyota Kirloskar Motor 218 — — 0.60% Mercedes-Benz India 125 137 -9% 0.34% Stellantis India 55 47 +17% 0.15% Volvo India 45 24 +88% 0.12% Porsche India 11 8 +38% 0.03% JLR India 1 0 — 0.00% Audi India 0 0 — 0.00% Lotus 0 0 — 0.00% Rolls-Royce 0 1 -100% 0.00% TOTAL 35,995 18,520 +94% 100%

Kia moves ahead of Maruti Suzuki Kia sold 1,263 passenger vehicles in September. That was more than Maruti Suzuki’s 1,103 units. The 160-unit difference was enough for Kia to move up, with a 3.50% market share. Maruti Suzuki dropped to sixth with a 3.06% share.

Kia’s sales in September jumped 48% compared to August and rose 111% from the 598 units sold in September 2025. For Maruti Suzuki, the numbers showed a 25% drop from the 1,472 units sold in August, reported by Autocar India.

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This shift comes as Kia expands into the priced EV segment. The Syros EV, launched in July, is priced between ₹13.50 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery options, with a claimed range of up to 526 km. Autocar India said the Syros EV became Kia’s affordable electric model in India.

Kia also sells the Carens Clavis EV; the EV6 and EV9 models are imported. There is no breakdown of sales by model for September, so it cannot be confirmed whether all 1,263 units were Syros EVs.

Tesla overtakes Mercedes-Benz The luxury EV market also saw a significant shift. Tesla recorded 291 units in September, its highest monthly sales in India, up 322% from 69 units a year earlier.

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Tesla captured 29.84% of the luxury EV market in September, while Mercedes-Benz held 12.8%. BMW remained the leader in this category, with 502 units sold accounting for 51.48% of all luxury EV sales. Total luxury EV registrations hit a record 975 units in September. Up 60% from 608 units a year earlier, according to Autocar India.

Tata and Mahindra remain ahead Tata Motors continued to dominate the EV market, with 14,769 units sold, representing a 101% year-on-year increase. Mahindra followed with 7,779 units, and JSW MG Motor India came in third with 5,242 units.

VinFast held fourth place with 2,963 units. Its September sales were the highest since its entry into India’s electric passenger vehicle market.

The September record took H1 FY2027 EV sales to 190,946 units, an 88% increase from the same period last year. This six-month total is 29,971 units short of the full-year sales figure of 220,917 electric passenger vehicles recorded during FY2026.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.