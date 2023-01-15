Kia Carena wins Indian Car of the Year award 2023: Top features2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 05:26 PM IST
- Kia Carens was launched in India in February 2022 with a starting price of ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in five trims
Kia Carens has received the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award for 2023. The MPV was announced as the winner at the 18th edition of ICOTY awards that concluded recently. Kia Carens was launched in India in February 2022 with a starting price of ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in five trims with the top model priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).