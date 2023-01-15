Kia Carens has received the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award for 2023. The MPV was announced as the winner at the 18th edition of ICOTY awards that concluded recently. Kia Carens was launched in India in February 2022 with a starting price of ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in five trims with the top model priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre and Industries, said, “I would like to congratulate all the winners for making the best in the segment and honouring the excellence in the automotive industry. ICOTY and IMOTY are the most integral part of the Indian auto industry as they bring innovation to the industry. The foundation of JK Tyre stands for innovation, development, growth, technology, and transparency and these awards are the testimony of brilliance. I am sure it has been a rewarding and successful journey for everyone and this will continue to be so for years ahead. These awards motivate us all to come together and make the Indian auto industry renowned globally."

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Mahindra Scorpio-N were the first and second runner up position. While the Mercedes EQS 580 won the premium car award at ICOTY 2023.

The five different trims of Kia Carens include – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, coupled with multiple powertrain and seating options. Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel are the three powertrain options that the car is offered in. The vehicle is offered in the seven seater option in Premium to Luxury trims, while the Luxury Plus trim comes with a choice of both 6 and 7 seater options.

The petrol engine includes a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit that produces 115hp of power and 144Nm of torque, as well as a 1.4 litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged unit putting out 140hp power and 242Nm torque. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that develops 115hp power and 250Nm of peak torque.