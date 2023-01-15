Kia Carena wins Indian Car of the Year award 2023: Top features

Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre and Industries, said, “I would like to congratulate all the winners for making the best in the segment and honouring the excellence in the automotive industry. ICOTY and IMOTY are the most integral part of the Indian auto industry as they bring innovation to the industry. The foundation of JK Tyre stands for innovation, development, growth, technology, and transparency and these awards are the testimony of brilliance. I am sure it has been a rewarding and successful journey for everyone and this will continue to be so for years ahead. These awards motivate us all to come together and make the Indian auto industry renowned globally."