Kia Carens 3-row car in pictures: Price starts at 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

5 Photos . Updated: 15 Feb 2022, 03:00 PM IST Livemint
  • Kia Carens is the fourth car by the company in India
  • It comes with three-row seating facility
The Carens is offered in 19 variants with prices ranging from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.99 to 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will be offered in five trim levels; Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus.
Kia Carens hosts many features such as 10.25 inch HD touchscreen navigation, BOSE sound system, air purifier, ventilated front seats, 2nd row seat one touch easy electric tumble and sunroof.
For the safety, Kia Carens is equipped with 6 air bags, tyre pressure monitoring and other dedicated features.
The Kia Carens will be available with three powertrain options; Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel.
The petrol engine includes a 1.5 litre, naturally aspirated unit that produces 115hp of power and 144Nm of torque, the 1.4 litre, turbocharged unit gets out 140hp power and 242Nm torque. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that develops 115hp power and 250Nm of peak torque.
