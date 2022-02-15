Kia Carens 3-row car in pictures: Price starts at ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 5 Photos . Updated: 15 Feb 2022, 03:00 PM IST Livemint Kia Carens is the fourth car by the company in IndiaIt comes with three-row seating facility 1/5The Carens is offered in 19 variants with prices ranging from ₹8.99 to 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will be offered in five trim levels; Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. 2/5Kia Carens hosts many features such as 10.25 inch HD touchscreen navigation, BOSE sound system, air purifier, ventilated front seats, 2nd row seat one touch easy electric tumble and sunroof. 3/5For the safety, Kia Carens is equipped with 6 air bags, tyre pressure monitoring and other dedicated features. 4/5The Kia Carens will be available with three powertrain options; Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel. 5/5The petrol engine includes a 1.5 litre, naturally aspirated unit that produces 115hp of power and 144Nm of torque, the 1.4 litre, turbocharged unit gets out 140hp power and 242Nm torque. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that develops 115hp power and 250Nm of peak torque.