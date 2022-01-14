South Korean automaker Kia has started the bookings for its latest 'recreational vehicle', Kia Carens on and from January 14. Unveiled in December 2021, Carens will be manufactured solely in India for both domestic and export purposes.

The three-row car is based on a stretched version of the Creta/Seltos platform and is similar to the Hyundai Alcazar. Available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations, the new car from Kia is 4,540mm in length, 1,800mm in width, 1,700mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,780mm. It is interesting to note that the Carens have the longest wheelbase in this segment.

The car will be offered in five trim levels - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus - coupled with three powertrain options -- 1.5 petrol, 1.4 petrol, and 1.5 diesel. All the five trim levels will come with a safety package as standard, the company said in a statement.

The car will also come feature-loaded with 66 connected features and the customers will get an option to choose from three transmission options – 6MT, 7DCT, and 6AT.

"With the Kia Carens, we want to address the need gap in the 3-row family mover segment by truly catering to the evolved needs of extended Indian families. We are confident that Carens, which has been designed for enabling comfort through practical and convenient features, will provide a unique travel experience to the commuters," stated Tae-Jin Park stated, MD and CEO of Kia India.

Kia Carens: How to book?

Customers can book the new Kia "recreational vehicle" by visiting the company's official website. One can also book the car via offline mode by visiting Kia dealers. Kia Carens can be booked across the country at an amount of ₹25,000.

The Kia Carens colours:

The Kia Carens will be available in a total of eight colour options - Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, and Clear White.

Kia Caren's price:

The company has not declared the price yet. However, as per the media reports the ex-showroom price of Kia Carens is likely to be around ₹15 lakh.

