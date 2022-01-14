Kia Carens booking starts today; Know price, features, how to book

The three-row car is based on a stretched version of the Creta/Seltos platform and is similar to the Hyundai Alcazar. Available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations, the new car from Kia is 4,540mm in length, 1,800mm in width, 1,700mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,780mm. It is interesting to note that the Carens have the longest wheelbase in this segment.