Kia India has officially launched the new Carens Clavis at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it slightly above the Carens which starts at ₹11.41 lakh. Reports of the Kia Carens Clavis having arrived at the dealerships was also recently published by HT Auto.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

In the Indian MPV market, the Kia Carens Clavis will rival models like the Toyota Rumion, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and the Mahindra Marazzo. If you are looking to purchase the Kia Carens Clavis, it is crucial to make an informed decision. Here are five key highlights that you need to be informed of before opting for the newly launched Carens Clavis: