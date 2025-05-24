Kia Carens Clavis: 5 key things you need to know before buying the MPV1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Kia Carens Clavis debuts in India from ₹11.49 lakh, offering a panoramic display, premium features, three engine options and Level 2 ADAS in a practical MPV.
Kia India has officially launched the new Carens Clavis at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it slightly above the Carens which starts at ₹11.41 lakh. Reports of the Kia Carens Clavis having arrived at the dealerships was also recently published by HT Auto.
In the Indian MPV market, the Kia Carens Clavis will rival models like the Toyota Rumion, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and the Mahindra Marazzo. If you are looking to purchase the Kia Carens Clavis, it is crucial to make an informed decision. Here are five key highlights that you need to be informed of before opting for the newly launched Carens Clavis:
Variants
The Carens Clavis is available in seven variants, including HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX+, giving customers a wide range of options to choose from based on their needs and budget. The pricing spans from ₹11.49 lakh to ₹21.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it accessible for both budget-conscious families and those seeking premium features in a spacious MPV.
Interior and technology
The Clavis brings a major upgrade to the cabin with a 26.62-inch panoramic display that merges the digital instrument cluster with the infotainment system for a seamless user experience. A redesigned two-spoke steering wheel with Kia’s offset logo gives the dashboard a fresh, modern look. Other highlights include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, smart key functionality with remote window control, 64-color ambient lighting, and a seat-mounted air purifier with roof-mounted AC vents—all combining to create a truly premium in-cabin atmosphere.
Comfort
Retaining the three-row format, the Clavis now includes a one-touch electric tumble feature for the second row, making access to the third row more convenient, especially for families with children or elderly members. Additionally, the second-row seats come with sliding and reclining adjustments, ensuring added flexibility and comfort for passengers on long journeys.
Engine options
The Clavis offers three engine choices to cater to a variety of driving needs. There’s a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol generating 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine delivering 114 bhp with 250 Nm of torque. Both petrol and diesel versions are offered with manual and automatic transmission options, giving buyers the freedom to pick what suits them best, whether it’s city driving or highway cruising.
Safety
On the safety front, the Carens Clavis sets a new benchmark in its segment with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that include over 20 features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning. In addition to this, it comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear occupant alert, and a total of 18 active and passive safety features, making it one of the most secure MPVs in India today.