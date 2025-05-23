Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Kia Carens Clavis debuts with bold design in India: Price, features and more

Livemint

Kia India has officially launched the Carens Clavis, a refreshed premium MPV that starts at 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia India has officially launched the Carens Clavis, a refreshed premium MPV that starts at 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle commenced on 9 May through the company’s official website and authorised dealerships. With the introduction of this new variant under the Carens nameplate, Kia aims to strengthen its foothold in the Indian MPV market, offering a compelling package of design enhancements, new features, and upgraded safety technology.

Here are five key things to know about the newly launched Kia Carens Clavis:

1. Three Engine Options to Suit Every Driver

The Carens Clavis is available with three distinct powertrains. These include a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 157 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that also outputs 113 bhp but with a higher torque of 250 Nm. This diverse engine lineup caters to a wide spectrum of driving preferences and requirements.

2. Bold Exterior with Rugged Touches

Kia has given the Carens Clavis a completely redesigned front fascia, featuring distinctive three-pod LED headlamps in triangular housings, V-shaped LED DRLs, and a blacked-out grille. Black cladding runs along the wheel arches and lower panels, enhanced by silver skid plates for a rugged look. Dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles, and silver roof rails further elevate the MPV’s visual appeal.

3. Feature-Rich and Premium Interior

Inside, the Carens Clavis boasts a 22.62-inch dual-screen setup, combining a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with a matching touchscreen infotainment system. Additional highlights include ventilated front seats, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, four-way power adjustable seats, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

4. Enhanced Safety with ADAS Level 2

The Clavis comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Level 2, offering 20 autonomous safety features. Standard safety kit includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and smart cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.

5. Wide Variant Range and Competitive Pricing

Kia is offering the Carens Clavis in seven variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (+), HTK + (O), HTX, and HTX +. The pricing ranges from 11.50 lakh to 18 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a competitive choice in the segment for buyers looking for a feature-packed and stylish MPV.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kia Carens Clavis

