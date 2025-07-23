Kia Carens Clavis EV bookings begin: Check out 5 key highlights of the MPV

Kia India has commenced bookings of the Carens Clavis EV, its first mass-market electric vehicle, with prices starting at ₹17.99 lakh and going up to ₹24.49 lakh (both, ex-showroom). With the Carens Clavis EV, Kia is looking to tap into the growing demand for electric family vehicles by offering a blend of space, range, and premium features in a relatively accessible package.
Positioned as a premium, family-friendly EV, the Carens Clavis EV builds on the recently updated ICE version and becomes the most affordable electric MPV in India. Here are its five key highlights:
Although the EV version shares its overall styling with the ICE-powered Clavis, it features several electric-specific updates. These include a closed front grille with an integrated charging port, full-width LED DRLs at the front, and new 17-inch aero alloy wheels. An underbody cover enhances efficiency, while the ground clearance has been raised slightly to 200 mm, 5 mm more than the petrol version.
The Carens Clavis EV is available with two battery options. The larger 51.4 kWh battery promises a claimed range of 490 km on a single charge, while the smaller 42 kWh battery offers an ARAI-certified range of 404 km. Both variants are powered by a single electric motor that produces 169 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, enabling the MPV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.4 seconds.
Inside, the Carens Clavis EV offers a redesigned cabin with an emphasis on space and technology. The gear selector has been moved to the steering column, freeing up space on the centre console. A 26.6-inch panoramic display integrates the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. The MPV also gets features like ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging, an air purifier, and one-touch tumble-down second-row seats. Kia has also equipped the model with Level 2 ADAS and over 90 connected car features.
The Carens Clavis EV is currently the most affordable three-row electric vehicle on sale in India. While it doesn’t have a direct rival yet, it will compete with other electric SUVs and crossovers such as the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Tata Harrier EV.
The electric MPV supports both 7.4 kW and 11 kW AC charging options. Kia says over 100 of its dealerships are equipped with fast-charging infrastructure, and buyers will have access to more than 11,000 public charging stations across the country. The Carens Clavis EV is backed by an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty on the battery pack.
