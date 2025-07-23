Kia Carens Clavis EV bookings begin: Check out 5 key highlights of the MPV

Kia India has commenced bookings of the Carens Clavis EV, its first mass-market electric vehicle, with prices starting at ₹17.99 lakh and going up to ₹24.49 lakh (both, ex-showroom). With the Carens Clavis EV, Kia is looking to tap into the growing demand for electric family vehicles by offering a blend of space, range, and premium features in a relatively accessible package. (Also check out: Upcoming electric vehicles in India) Positioned as a premium, family-friendly EV, the Carens Clavis EV builds on the recently updated ICE version and becomes the most affordable electric MPV in India. Here are its five key highlights:

Design Although the EV version shares its overall styling with the ICE-powered Clavis, it features several electric-specific updates. These include a closed front grille with an integrated charging port, full-width LED DRLs at the front, and new 17-inch aero alloy wheels. An underbody cover enhances efficiency, while the ground clearance has been raised slightly to 200 mm, 5 mm more than the petrol version.

Powertrain and specifications The Carens Clavis EV is available with two battery options. The larger 51.4 kWh battery promises a claimed range of 490 km on a single charge, while the smaller 42 kWh battery offers an ARAI-certified range of 404 km. Both variants are powered by a single electric motor that produces 169 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, enabling the MPV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.4 seconds.

Interior and features Inside, the Carens Clavis EV offers a redesigned cabin with an emphasis on space and technology. The gear selector has been moved to the steering column, freeing up space on the centre console. A 26.6-inch panoramic display integrates the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. The MPV also gets features like ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging, an air purifier, and one-touch tumble-down second-row seats. Kia has also equipped the model with Level 2 ADAS and over 90 connected car features.

Segment and rivals The Carens Clavis EV is currently the most affordable three-row electric vehicle on sale in India. While it doesn’t have a direct rival yet, it will compete with other electric SUVs and crossovers such as the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Tata Harrier EV.