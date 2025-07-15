Kia Carens Clavis EV launched in India with three-row seating and connected features: Price, booking details and more

Kia India has officially introduced its first mass-market electric vehicle with the launch of the Carens Clavis EV. Priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric version of the Carens Clavis marks the brand’s entry into the growing EV segment aimed at urban families seeking larger electric mobility options.

Based on the localised version of Kia’s E-GMP platform, the Carens Clavis EV borrows its underpinnings from the recently updated ICE variant of the same model. While retaining the familiar exterior design, the EV distinguishes itself with a closed grille that houses the charging port, full-width LED DRLs, and redesigned 17-inch aero alloy wheels. Ground clearance has also been slightly increased to 200 mm, 5 mm more than its petrol or diesel counterpart.

The vehicle is powered by a single electric motor producing 169 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. Kia claims the EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.4 seconds. Two battery options are being offered: a 51.4 kWh unit with a claimed range of 490 km and a smaller 42 kWh pack that delivers a range of 404 km (ARAI certified).

Inside, the Carens Clavis EV features a three-row seating configuration. Changes to the cabin include relocating the gear selector to the steering column, thereby freeing up space in the centre console. A new 26.6-inch panoramic display combines the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. The EV also supports over 90 connected features, and carries forward equipment such as Level 2 ADAS, wireless phone charging, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, an integrated air purifier, and one-touch tumble seats for the second row.

Practicality has been bolstered with the inclusion of a 25-litre front trunk (frunk), in addition to boot space behind the third row. The vehicle supports both 7.4 kW and 11 kW AC charging. Kia has equipped over 100 of its dealerships with fast-charging infrastructure and claims to have access to more than 11,000 charging stations across the country.