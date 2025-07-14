Kia Carens Clavis EV to launch in India tomorrow, set to be first 7-seater electric MPV in segment

Kia India is set to launch the Carens Clavis EV on 15 July. The upcoming model will also mark the arrival of the country’s first all-electric seven-seater MPV in its category, signalling a strategic expansion in the brand’s EV portfolio.

Advertisement

The Carens Clavis EV is positioned to cater to urban families looking for a practical electric mobility option that does not compromise on space or convenience. The model borrows its silhouette from the ICE-powered Carens, but includes distinct visual changes to set it apart.

Design Externally, the Clavis EV is expected to retain the MPV-friendly proportions of its petrol and diesel counterparts. However, Kia could introduce electric-specific styling updates, including a closed-off front grille that doubles as the charging port, redesigned bumpers, and new aerodynamic alloy wheels aimed at enhancing efficiency. The rear is likely to carry forward the connected LED light bar seen on the standard model.

Interior The interior will largely resemble the ICE version, albeit with an EV-specific digital interface. Expect dual 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, a new two-spoke steering wheel, and a revised lower centre console offering additional storage. A dual-tone black-and-white interior theme is also anticipated.

Advertisement

Convenience features expected include a powered and ventilated driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, wireless charging pads for both front and rear passengers, a panoramic sunroof, and an auto-dimming internal rearview mirror.

Safety and ADAS Features on Offer Kia is likely to equip the Clavis EV with six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring, and tyre pressure monitoring. In addition, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) may be included, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, driver attention warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

Battery and Performance Details The Carens Clavis EV is expected to come with a 51.4 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 490 km on the MIDC cycle. A smaller 42 kWh variant may also be introduced, offering a slightly reduced range of approximately 400 km. While official powertrain figures are yet to be confirmed, the EV is likely to use a front-wheel-drive setup with output in the range of 135 to 170 PS.