Kia Carens Clavis receives new HTE (EX) variant. What it offers?

If you are planning to buy the Kia Carens Clavis MPV, here are the key details about the new HTE (EX) trim, which is the new addition.

HT Auto Desk
Published18 Jan 2026, 06:06 AM IST
Kia India has tossed up the variant lineup of Kia Carens Clavis MPV with new HTE (EX) variant. Available in multiple powertrain options, the Kia Carens Clavis MPV's HTE (EX) trim is available at a starting price of 12.55 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to 14.53 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain.

With the launch of the new variant, Kia India has expanded the lineup of the Carens Clavis MPV, offering the consumers a wider range of options. With this, the South Korean automaker is expecting to see a sales bump for the Kia Carens Clavis MPV.

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX): Price

PowertrainPrice (ex-showroom)
1.5-litre NA petrol MT 12.55 lakh
1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT 13.42 lakh
1.5-litre diesel MT 14.53 lakh

The Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) variant is available in three powertrain options. Depending on that, the pricing of the HTE (EX) trim ranges between 12.55 lakh and 14.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant comes commanding a premium of 51,000 over the the immediate lower trim HTE (O).

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX): Features

The HTE (EX) variant of the Kia Carens Clavis comes equipped with al the features available in the HTE (O) trim. Additionally, it gets LED DRLs, automatic climate control, driver window auto one-touch up-down. All thee features were previously offered in higher variants. Also, the HTE (EX) trim of the Kia Carens Clavis gets a single-pane sunroof, which means the naturally aspirated petrol engine powered Carens Clavis can be had with a sunroof now, which wasn’t the case earlier.

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX): Powertrain

Engine1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol1.5-litre turbo-petrol1.5-litre diesel
Power113 bhp158 bhp114 bhp
Torque144 Nm253 Nm250 Nm
Transmission6 MT6 MT / 6 iMT / 7 DCT6 MT / 6 AT

Powertrain options of the new variant of the Kia Carens Clavis include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and generates 113 bhp peak power and 144 Nm of torque.

There is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor on offer, which is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. This engine generateds 158 bhp power and 253 Nm torque.

Also, there is a diesel engine on offer, which is available with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox options. It pumps out 114 bhp power and 250 Nm torque.

 
 
