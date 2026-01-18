Kia Carens Clavis receives new HTE (EX) variant. What it offers?

Kia India has tossed up the variant lineup of Kia Carens Clavis MPV with new HTE (EX) variant. Available in multiple powertrain options, the Kia Carens Clavis MPV's HTE (EX) trim is available at a starting price of ₹12.55 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹14.53 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain.

With the launch of the new variant, Kia India has expanded the lineup of the Carens Clavis MPV, offering the consumers a wider range of options. With this, the South Korean automaker is expecting to see a sales bump for the Kia Carens Clavis MPV.

If you are planning to buy the Kia Carens Clavis MPV, here are the key details about the new HTE (EX) trim.

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX): Price

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX): Price Powertrain Price (ex-showroom) 1.5-litre NA petrol MT ₹ 12.55 lakh 1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT ₹ 13.42 lakh 1.5-litre diesel MT ₹ 14.53 lakh

The Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) variant is available in three powertrain options. Depending on that, the pricing of the HTE (EX) trim ranges between ₹12.55 lakh and ₹14.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant comes commanding a premium of ₹51,000 over the the immediate lower trim HTE (O).

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX): Features The HTE (EX) variant of the Kia Carens Clavis comes equipped with al the features available in the HTE (O) trim. Additionally, it gets LED DRLs, automatic climate control, driver window auto one-touch up-down. All thee features were previously offered in higher variants. Also, the HTE (EX) trim of the Kia Carens Clavis gets a single-pane sunroof, which means the naturally aspirated petrol engine powered Carens Clavis can be had with a sunroof now, which wasn’t the case earlier.

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX): Powertrain

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX): Powertrain and specification Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 113 bhp 158 bhp 114 bhp Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6 MT 6 MT / 6 iMT / 7 DCT 6 MT / 6 AT

Powertrain options of the new variant of the Kia Carens Clavis include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and generates 113 bhp peak power and 144 Nm of torque.

There is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor on offer, which is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. This engine generateds 158 bhp power and 253 Nm torque.