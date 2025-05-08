Kia Carens Clavis unveiled with Level 2 ADAS, bookings open tonight at ₹25,000: All you need to know

Kia India has officially unveiled the all-new Carens Clavis, expanding its MPV portfolio with a more premium and tech-laden offering. Based on the existing Carens model, the Clavis introduces a refreshed design and a host of feature upgrades aimed at buyers looking for enhanced sophistication and safety.

Bookings for the new Carens Clavis will commence at midnight tonight, with a token amount of ₹25,000. Interested customers can reserve the vehicle either through authorised Kia dealerships or the company’s official website.

In terms of colour options, the SUV will be available in Pewter Olive, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black Pearl, Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Glacier White Pearl, Imperial Blue, and Ivory Silver Gloss.

Kia Carens Clavis: Engine specifications The Carens Clavis will be offered with three powertrain options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. While the turbo petrol variant will be available with both manual and automatic transmission choices, the other engines are expected to continue with standard gearbox pairings.

Kia Carens Clavis: Safety features On the safety front, the Carens Clavis takes a significant leap forward. It is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering over 20 driver-assist features. In addition, the MPV boasts six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a rear occupant alert, taking the total number of active and passive safety features to 18.

The model's styling has also been updated to align with Kia’s latest global design language, giving it a more contemporary and upmarket appeal.

With these additions, Kia aims to attract discerning MPV buyers who value cutting-edge technology, safety, and performance in a family-friendly package.