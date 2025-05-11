Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens: Which one will you pick

Kia has unveiled the all-new Carens Clavis—a more upmarket version of the familiar Carens MPV. While both cars are designed for families in need of space and versatility, the Clavis is set to offer increased luxury, sophisticated tech, and a more pronounced SUV-inspired look. Here's how the most significant differences fall out in terms of design, interior experience, and specs.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens: Design The Kia Carens Clavis visually follows a bolder path than the conventionally designed Carens. The design draws upon Kia's "Opposites United" philosophy and features more upright lines, L-shaped LED DRLs that are linked by a light bar, and signature 'Ice Cube' headlamps that pay homage to Kia's electric cars worldwide. The bumpers are sculpted and lend it a stance typical of SUVs.

The rear also receives the makeover with an integrated LED tail-lamp configuration known as the 'Starmap'. The Carens, meanwhile, borrows a more MPV-inspirational profile with cleaner lines and gentler curves. The Clavis has bigger 17-inch alloy wheels with a fresh design, as opposed to standard Carens having 16-inch wheels. Another Ivory Silver finish available only with the Clavis differentiates the car further.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens: Cabin & features The cabin of the Carens Clavis receives a significant upgrade. A dual 26.6-inch screen unit stretches across the dashboard, combining the digital instrument panel and infotainment display into one continuous panel. The cabin also adds on premium touches such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats in the front, an air purifier, and a top-of-the-line Bose audio system—none of which can be found in the Carens.

The other highlight feature is the segment-first powered, one-touch folding for the second-row seat, making third-row access much simpler. Safety also sees a significant uplift as the Clavis introduces Kia's Level 2 ADAS suite. All the features of autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and a 360-degree camera find a place. The Carens, on the other hand, confines itself to rudimentary safety gear such as a rear-view camera and conventional driver aids.