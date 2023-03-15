Kia Carens debuts with a fresh turbo petrol engine and iMT gearbox: All details

Kia Carens, a highly popular three-row vehicle in India, has received a major update featuring a new engine that complies with the latest RDE regulations. Additionally, the automaker has introduced its iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) technology to the Carens lineup. Previously launched in February of last year, the Carens is now available with a range of engine options, including the standard 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, the 1.5-liter diesel engine, and the latest addition - a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, which replaces the earlier 1.4-liter turbocharged unit. The new 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine is also offered with a seven-speed DCT gearbox option.

The 1.5-liter turbo petrol version of the Kia Carens will be available in nine different variants, with three of them featuring the DCT transmission, and the remaining six equipped with iMT gearbox technology. Unfortunately, the new turbo petrol engine will not be offered with a manual transmission option.

The Kia Carens equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine and a six-speed iMT gearbox is available at an ex-showroom starting price of ₹12 lakh. The iMT variants go up to ₹17.55 lakh for the Luxury Plus 7 variant, which is the top-of-the-line offering. The same engine paired with the DCT gearbox starts at ₹15.55 lakh and goes up to ₹18.45 lakh for the highest-spec variant, also at ex-showroom prices.

Recently, Hyundai introduced the 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine in the Alcazar three-row SUV, which is one of the key competitors of the Carens. This engine delivers 160PS of power, approximately 20PS more than the previous 1.4-liter unit.

Regarding the other variants of the Carens, the diesel engine has also been updated to comply with RDE norms. It will now be paired with either the iMT transmission or the 6-speed automatic transmission options that were previously available.

Kia has discontinued the manual diesel variants of the Carens. The updated diesel engine is slightly more powerful than the previous one, producing 116 PS. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre petrol variants have remained the same. As a result of the updates, the prices of all Carens variants have been revised. The naturally aspirated petrol variants now start at ₹10.45 lakh and go up to ₹11.65 lakh, representing an increase of approximately ₹25,000 for each variant.