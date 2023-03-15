Kia Carens debuts with a fresh turbo petrol engine and iMT gearbox: All details

Kia Carens debuts with a fresh turbo petrol engine and iMT gearbox: All details2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:25 AM IST
- The Kia Carens equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine and a six-speed iMT gearbox is available at an ex-showroom starting price of ₹12 lakh. The iMT variants go up to ₹17.55 lakh for the Luxury Plus 7 variant, which is the top-of-the-line offering.
Kia Carens, a highly popular three-row vehicle in India, has received a major update featuring a new engine that complies with the latest RDE regulations. Additionally, the automaker has introduced its iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) technology to the Carens lineup. Previously launched in February of last year, the Carens is now available with a range of engine options, including the standard 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, the 1.5-liter diesel engine, and the latest addition - a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, which replaces the earlier 1.4-liter turbocharged unit. The new 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine is also offered with a seven-speed DCT gearbox option.
