Kia Carens debuts with a fresh turbo petrol engine and iMT gearbox: All details

Kia has discontinued the manual diesel variants of the Carens. The updated diesel engine is slightly more powerful than the previous one, producing 116 PS. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre petrol variants have remained the same. As a result of the updates, the prices of all Carens variants have been revised. The naturally aspirated petrol variants now start at ₹10.45 lakh and go up to ₹11.65 lakh, representing an increase of approximately ₹25,000 for each variant.

