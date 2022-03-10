Kia Carens demand grows in Tier 3 cities, crosses 50,000 bookings overall

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kia Carens has corssed 50,000 bookings in less than two months it started on January 14 this year. Kia launched its fourth car, the three-row, Carens this year formally with the unveiling done in 2021. It was launched on February 15 this year. The South Korean car maker says that the 42% of the bookings came from Tier 3 and beyond cities. The Luxury and Luxury Plus variant has been a popular choice for our customers, as their booking contribution stands at 43%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The demand for the petrol and diesel variant of the Carens is balanced, with around 50% of the customers preferring the diesel variants of the Carens.

The demand for the petrol and diesel variant of the Carens is balanced, with around 50% of the customers preferring the diesel variants of the Carens.

Furthermore, the demand for the automatic variant of the vehicle also attracted close to 30% of the customers. Last month, the company sold 5,300 units of the Carens amid the semiconductor shortage in just 13 days of its launch.

Kia Carens is priced at an introductory price of ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher variant has been priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in five trims; Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, coupled with multiple powertrain and seating options.

The Kia Carens will be available with three powertrain options; Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel with three transmission options; 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT.

Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “This response for the Carens has created a never before excitement in family mover segment and it matches the excitement that our other SUVs have generated, and it is very encouraging." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further added "The Indian automotive industry is going through a tough phase as we face an acute shortage of semiconductors, hampering our production and hence the supply to the market. However, we hope that the shortage of chips will start improving from Q2 onwards."

“To curb the long delivery period on our cars, we have started the third shift at our Anantapur manufacturing facility starting March 2022. We assure our patrons that we are working around the clock with our suppliers and partners to reduce the waiting period for the Carens and other models," he said.