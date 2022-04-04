Kia has revised the prices of its newly launched three-row car Carens. The new price hike is applicable across variants and can be seen on the company’s website that has the new pricing. Carens is the fourth car from the South Korean auto maker. It was announced last year in December but was officially launched in February in India.

Kia Carens was priced at an introductory price of ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher variant has been priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia Carens, will be offered in five trim levels; Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, coupled with multiple powertrain and seating options.

The Kia Carens will be available with three powertrain options; Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel. Further, customers will also get an option to choose from three transmission options; 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT. The vehicle will be offered in the seven seater option in Premium to Luxury trims, while the Luxury Plus trim will be available with a choice of both 6 and 7 seater options.

The petrol engine includes a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit that produces 115hp of power and 144Nm of torque, as well as a 1.4 litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged unit putting out 140hp power and 242Nm torque. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that develops 115hp power and 250Nm of peak torque.

The vehicle hosts many features such as 10.25 inch HD touchscreen navigation, BOSE sound system, air purifier, ventilated front seats, 2nd row seat one touch easy electric tumble and sunroof. Kia Carens is equipped with 6 air bags, tyre pressure monitoring and other dedicated features.

According to the new price list, the Kia Carens will now start at ₹9.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium 7. The Luxury Plus 7 will now cost ₹16.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 6 seater Luxury Plus is now at ₹17.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 7 seater is at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

