Kia Carens has received over 7,738 bookings registered on the first day. The South Korean company opened the pre-bookings for prospective customers on 14 January through the Kia India official website and via any of the authorized dealerships of Kia India by paying an initial booking amount of ₹25,000. Kia introduced the 3-row recreational car, Kia Carens, to India, and the world in December last year. Carens will be the fourth car from Kia in India.

The company is yet to announce the actual price of Kia Carens.

The Kia Carens will be offered in 5 trim levels - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, coupled with multiple powertrain and seating options.

All the 5 trim levels will offer the Robust 10 Hi-safety package as standard, making the Kia Carens safe for a family drive.

The vehicle also hosts a 10.25 inch HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect, BOSE Premium Sound System with 8 speakers, Cabin Surround 64 colour Ambient Mood Lighting, Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection, Ventilated front seats, Multi Drive Modes (Sport / Eco/ Normal) linked with Ambient Mood Lighting, 2nd Row Seat One Touch Easy Electric Tumble and SkyLight Sunroof.

The Kia Carens will be available with three powertrain options - Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel.

Further, customers will also get an option to choose from three transmission options – 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT. The vehicle will be offered in the Seven seater option in Premium to Luxury trims, while the Luxury Plus trim will be available with a choice of both 6 and 7 seater options.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response that Kia Carens has received from customers, within the first 24 hours of starting the pre-bookings. It is the highest first day booking we have received for any of our products in India. With the Carens, we offered a choice of multiple engine and transmission options, coupled with the standard Robust 10 High Safety package and many first-in-class features, to ensure it suits the requirement of anyone who wants a sophisticated and safe family mover. It is heartening to see the faith of our customers in brand Kia and this response from them is a testimony to the rising popularity of our latest offering in the country."

