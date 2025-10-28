Kia Carens joins the list of CNG cars in India. What else can you buy?

When it comes to CNG cars in India, the list has more than 30 passenger vehicles available across different body types. The latest entrant in the list is the Kia Carens, which will now be available with a dealer-level CNG kit that will cost an extra ₹77,900. This means the buyers of the CNG kit-fitted Kia Carens will have to pay ₹11.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG kit will be available only on the Premium (O) trim of the Kia Carens. The CNG kit has been developed by Lovato and will come with a three-year or 100,000 kilometres third-party warranty.

The addition of CNG fuel to the MPV is expected to boost the appeal of Kia Carens in the coming months. Over the last couple of years, petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrains have been finding an increasing level of popularity among consumers, owing to the cost efficiency of the CNG. Compared to petrol or diesel, CNG is considered a more cost-efficient fuel. It is not only significantly cheaper than petrol or diesel but also promises substantially better fuel economy. Also, it emits fewer pollutants into the environment compared to petrol and diesel. Further, the rapid growth of the CNG refilling network across India has been further propelling the demand and popularity of this cleaner fuel.

If you are planning to buy the Kia Carens CNG, here is a quick look at the top five options you can consider.

Renault Triber The Renault Triber is the most affordable MPV in India that is available with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain. The French auto giant introduced a CNG kit retrofitment option for the Triber, along with its siblings Kwid and Kiger, earlier this year. Additionally, the recent update of design and features enhanced the MPV's appeal. Renault introduced the retrofitted CNG kit for Triber at ₹79,500, with a three-year warranty.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the bestselling MPV in India. The MPV has been in business in the country for quite some time. It is not only popular among the private buyers but to the fleet operators as well, owing to the spacious and comfortable proposition it offers along with the Maruti Suzuki brand value. Sold through the Maruti Suzuki Arena, the MPV is available with a petrol engine, which comes paired with a CNG kit and smart hybrid technology. The petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain-equipped version is available at ₹10.76 lakh (ex-showroom), while the smart hybrid version of the MPV is available from ₹8.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Rumion Toyota Rumion is basically the rebaged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, under the Toyota-Suzuki global agreement for platform and technology sharing. The Rumion shares the same powertrain and equipment as the Ertiga. However, the Rumion comes slightly pricier than the Ertiga, as well as the Kia Carens CNG.