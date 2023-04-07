Kia Carens MPV gets a new luxury (O) variant in India, check out the price.2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 09:27 AM IST
- Kia India has launched the new Carens Luxury (O) trim, which fills the gap between the existing Luxury and Luxury Plus trims with a price difference of around ₹1.35 lakh. Priced at ₹80,000 more than the Luxury trim, the Luxury (O) is ₹55,000 cheaper than the top-end Luxury Plus variant.
Kia India has introduced a new top-tier variant for the Carens MPV called the Luxury (O), exclusively available in automatic petrol and diesel engine options. This variant sits between the Luxury and Luxury Plus trims, offering greater value to customers. The prices for the Carens Luxury (O) start at ₹17 lakh and go up to ₹17.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
