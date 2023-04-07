Kia Carens MPV gets a new luxury (O) variant in India, check out the price.

Kia India has introduced a new top-tier variant for the Carens MPV called the Luxury (O), exclusively available in automatic petrol and diesel engine options. This variant sits between the Luxury and Luxury Plus trims, offering greater value to customers. The prices for the Carens Luxury (O) start at ₹17 lakh and go up to ₹17.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The automaker recently updated its entire lineup to comply with the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission regulations. Now, Kia India has launched the new Carens Luxury (O) trim, which fills the gap between the existing Luxury and Luxury Plus trims with a price difference of around ₹1.35 lakh. Priced at ₹80,000 more than the Luxury trim, the Luxury (O) is ₹55,000 cheaper than the top-end Luxury Plus variant.

This new Kia Carens Luxury (O) variant, which is exclusively a seven-seater, offers some additional features compared to the existing Luxury trim. It boasts ambient lighting that changes according to the driving modes, and a sunroof. However, it misses out on some features such as the 8-speaker Bose sound system, paddle shifters, and ventilated seats, which are only available on the Luxury Plus trim.

Speaking of safety features, the Carens Luxury (O) comes with six airbags, ABS with ESC, Hill Start, disc brakes on all four wheels, 16-inch alloy wheels, and three-point seatbelts for all seats.

In addition to its existing features, the new Kia Carens Luxury (O) trim offers more value with a leather-wrapped tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, cooled cup holders for the first and second rows, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers with two tweeters, and five USB Type-C charging points.

The Carens Luxury (O) is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DCT unit, or a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine tuned for 114 bhp, paired with the 6-speed torque converter. Notably, the diesel manual variant has been discontinued and lower variants now feature the 6-speed iMT as standard. The Kia Carens MPV rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo in the segment, with the Marutis lacking a diesel option and the Marazzo missing out on petrol and diesel automatic options.