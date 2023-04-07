Kia Carens MPV gets a new luxury (O) variant in India, check out the price.

This new Kia Carens Luxury (O) variant, which is exclusively a seven-seater, offers some additional features compared to the existing Luxury trim. It boasts ambient lighting that changes according to the driving modes, and a sunroof. However, it misses out on some features such as the 8-speaker Bose sound system, paddle shifters, and ventilated seats, which are only available on the Luxury Plus trim.

