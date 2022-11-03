Kia Carens price hiked for the second time since its launch: Check details

Kia has hiked the price of its Carens, its latest three-row MPV in India, from November 2022. This increase in price has been done for the second time in eight months after the car was launched in Feb this year, at an introductory price of ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As per the new list, Kia has hiked the price by up to ₹50,000 depending on its variants. Most of the Caren’s variants have received a price hike of ₹30,000. The price of the top-end Diesel 6AT Luxury plus 7 seater variant, which was launched at ₹16.99 lakh, will now cost ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Weeks after its launch, Kia revised the introductory prices with an increase of up to ₹70,000 select variants. With another ₹50,000 hike, the base price of Carens has now reached almost ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest hike is only for the 1.5 6MT Prestige seven seater variant, which is one above the base variants 1.5 6MT Premium seven seater version. The 1.4-litre manual Premium and Prestige variants have received a price hike of ₹10,000 each. They are now priced between ₹11.30 lakh to ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom).
Most of the diesel top variants of Carena have received a uniform price hike of ₹30,000 starting from the Premium manual seven seater to the top end Luxury Plus automatic seven seater. The only exception here is the Luxury manual seven which has received a hike of ₹35,000.
The petrol variants of Carens with the 1.4-litre turbocharged unit have price hikes between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000. While the small hike is limited to the lower variants, the Luxury and Luxury Plus variants have received the bigger increase.
Carens is one of the most popular offerings from Kia. It is currently its third best-seller after Seltos and Sonet with 5,479 units sold last month. It also has one of the longest waiting periods, which goes up to 75 weeks, among all cars sold in India currently. The waiting period of 74-75 weeks is for the Prestige with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox.
