Kia Carens price hiked for the second time since its launch: Check details

Kia has hiked the price of its Carens, its latest three-row MPV in India, from November 2022. This increase in price has been done for the second time in eight months after the car was launched in Feb this year, at an introductory price of ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As per the new list, Kia has hiked the price by up to ₹50,000 depending on its variants. Most of the Caren’s variants have received a price hike of ₹30,000. The price of the top-end Diesel 6AT Luxury plus 7 seater variant, which was launched at ₹16.99 lakh, will now cost ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

