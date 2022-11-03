Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Auto News / Kia Carens price hiked for the second time since its launch: Check details

Kia Carens price hiked for the second time since its launch: Check details

2 min read . 06:48 PM ISTLivemint
The Kia Carens is available with three powertrain options; Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel.

  • Kia revised the introductory prices with an increase of up to 70,000 select variants. With another 50,000 hike, the base price of Carens has now reached almost 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest hike is only for the 1.5 6MT Prestige seven seater variant, which is one above the base variants 1.5 6MT Premium seven seater version.

Kia has hiked the price of its Carens, its latest three-row MPV in India, from November 2022. This increase in price has been done for the second time in eight months after the car was launched in Feb this year, at an introductory price of 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As per the new list, Kia has hiked the price by up to 50,000 depending on its variants. Most of the Caren’s variants have received a price hike of 30,000. The price of the top-end Diesel 6AT Luxury plus 7 seater variant, which was launched at 16.99 lakh, will now cost 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia has hiked the price of its Carens, its latest three-row MPV in India, from November 2022. This increase in price has been done for the second time in eight months after the car was launched in Feb this year, at an introductory price of 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As per the new list, Kia has hiked the price by up to 50,000 depending on its variants. Most of the Caren’s variants have received a price hike of 30,000. The price of the top-end Diesel 6AT Luxury plus 7 seater variant, which was launched at 16.99 lakh, will now cost 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Weeks after its launch, Kia revised the introductory prices with an increase of up to 70,000 select variants. With another 50,000 hike, the base price of Carens has now reached almost 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest hike is only for the 1.5 6MT Prestige seven seater variant, which is one above the base variants 1.5 6MT Premium seven seater version. The 1.4-litre manual Premium and Prestige variants have received a price hike of 10,000 each. They are now priced between 11.30 lakh to 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Weeks after its launch, Kia revised the introductory prices with an increase of up to 70,000 select variants. With another 50,000 hike, the base price of Carens has now reached almost 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest hike is only for the 1.5 6MT Prestige seven seater variant, which is one above the base variants 1.5 6MT Premium seven seater version. The 1.4-litre manual Premium and Prestige variants have received a price hike of 10,000 each. They are now priced between 11.30 lakh to 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Most of the diesel top variants of Carena have received a uniform price hike of 30,000 starting from the Premium manual seven seater to the top end Luxury Plus automatic seven seater. The only exception here is the Luxury manual seven which has received a hike of 35,000.

Most of the diesel top variants of Carena have received a uniform price hike of 30,000 starting from the Premium manual seven seater to the top end Luxury Plus automatic seven seater. The only exception here is the Luxury manual seven which has received a hike of 35,000.

The petrol variants of Carens with the 1.4-litre turbocharged unit have price hikes between 10,000 and 20,000. While the small hike is limited to the lower variants, the Luxury and Luxury Plus variants have received the bigger increase.

The petrol variants of Carens with the 1.4-litre turbocharged unit have price hikes between 10,000 and 20,000. While the small hike is limited to the lower variants, the Luxury and Luxury Plus variants have received the bigger increase.

Carens is one of the most popular offerings from Kia. It is currently its third best-seller after Seltos and Sonet with 5,479 units sold last month. It also has one of the longest waiting periods, which goes up to 75 weeks, among all cars sold in India currently. The waiting period of 74-75 weeks is for the Prestige with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox. 

Carens is one of the most popular offerings from Kia. It is currently its third best-seller after Seltos and Sonet with 5,479 units sold last month. It also has one of the longest waiting periods, which goes up to 75 weeks, among all cars sold in India currently. The waiting period of 74-75 weeks is for the Prestige with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox. 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP