Kia Carens prices will be unveiled tomorrow and so does the official entry of the three-row recreational car in India. Kia introduced its fourth car in India, Kia Carens, last year in December to challenge Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova in their segment. The South Korean car maker had already revealed the features and trims for the Kia Carens in India. The prices for the various trims will be announced on February 15 in India.

The bookings for Kia Carens started on January 14 this year. Kia had earlier told that it has received over 7,738 bookings for the Carens.

Kia Carens, will be offered in five trim levels; Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, coupled with multiple powertrain and seating options.

The Kia Carens will be available with three powertrain options; Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel. Further, customers will also get an option to choose from three transmission options; 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT. The vehicle will be offered in the seven seater option in Premium to Luxury trims, while the Luxury Plus trim will be available with a choice of both 6 and 7 seater options.

The petrol engine includes a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit that produces 115hp of power and 144Nm of torque, as well as a 1.4 litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged unit putting out 140hp power and 242Nm torque. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that develops 115hp power and 250Nm of peak torque.

All the 5 trim levels will offer ten Hi-safety package as standard. Furthermore, the vehicle hosts many features such as 10.25 inch HD touchscreen navigation, BOSE sound system, air purifier, ventilated front seats, 2nd row seat one touch easy electric tumble and sunroof.

For the safety, Kia Carens is equipped with 6 air bags, tyre pressure monitoring and other dedicated features.

Kia Carens is likely to come between the ₹15- ₹20 lakh price category.

