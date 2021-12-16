South Korean car maker, Kia, has launched its fourth car, Kia Carens , in India today. It was also the world debut of it. The Kia Carens fits into the recreational vehicles segment which offers three row seating facility. Kia Carens comes in 7 speed manual and six speed automatic transmission. For the safety, Kia Carens is equipped with 6 air bags, tyre pressure monitoring and other dedicated features.

The 7 seater Kia Carens will compete against Toyota Innova, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the Indian market.

Kia Carens is powered by a pair of petrol and a diesel engine. The petrol engine includes a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit that produces 115hp of power and 144Nm of torque, as well as a 1.4 litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged unit putting out 140hp power and 242Nm torque. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that develops 115hp power and 250Nm of peak torque.

The Kia Carens is equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, seat-back tables with cup holders and an air purifier. The sunroof adds glamour to Kia Carens.

The Kia Carens debuts the company’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ in India. The design language takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. This design philosophy is based on five strong pillars. Carens’ design is based on the ‘Bold for Nature’ theme, said Kia.

The Kia Carens exterior boasts high-tech styling details, including Kia’s unique Tiger Face design at the front, strikingly highlighted intake grille, LED headlamps, and daytime running lights (DRLs). The SUV-like side profile takes a muscular stance.

The interior is designed to meet mobility lifestyle needs and daily usage preference in India. The high-tech wraparound dash design depicts a future-oriented image while giving an impression of wide and luxurious cabin. The chrome garnish applied to the doors enhances the overall premium feel. The 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT) is located at the center of the dash.

