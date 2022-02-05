After unveiling, bookings, and announcing trims, Kia India finally confirms the official launch date of the three-row car, Kia Carens . It was unveiled in December last year and became the fourth car from the South-Korean car maker to come to India. The bookings for Kia Carens started on January 14 this year- and now it will be launched on February 15 here. Kia had earlier told that it has received over 7,738 bookings for the Carens.

The three-row recreational vehicle targets Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova in its segment. Kia Carens, will be offered in five trim levels; Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, coupled with multiple powertrain and seating options.

The Kia Carens will be available with three powertrain options; Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel. Further, customers will also get an option to choose from three transmission options; 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT. The vehicle will be offered in the seven seater option in Premium to Luxury trims, while the Luxury Plus trim will be available with a choice of both 6 and 7 seater options.

The petrol engine includes a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit that produces 115hp of power and 144Nm of torque, as well as a 1.4 litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged unit putting out 140hp power and 242Nm torque. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that develops 115hp power and 250Nm of peak torque.

All the 5 trim levels will offer ten Hi-safety package as standard. Furthermore, the vehicle hosts many features such as 10.25 inch HD touchscreen navigation, BOSE sound system, air purifier, ventilated front seats, 2nd row seat one touch easy electric tumble and sunroof.

For the safety, Kia Carens is equipped with 6 air bags, tyre pressure monitoring and other dedicated features.

