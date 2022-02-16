Kia Carens vs Ertiga, Innova Crysta, Triber, Marazzo and XL6 mileage compared

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kia Carens was officially unveiled in India on February 15. The three-row multipurpose car (MPV) or the recreational car was launched at an introductory price of ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Carens comes in three engine options. The higher variant has been priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from pricing, the South Korean car maker claims that Carens can touch upto 16.5 kilometres in a litre of petrol whereas the diesel engine can reach a mileage of 21.3 kilometres.

Kia Carens is pitched against Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta and Vellfire, Mahindra Marazzo, and Renault Triber.

We will compare these cars with the Kia Carens on mileage aspect:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes in a 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. Ertiga has 5-speed manual gearbox and 4-speed automatic transmission. The company claims a mileage of 19.01 kilometres in a litre of petrol.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the premium version of Ertiga and it is sold through the automaker's premium retail network Nexa. The XL6 MPV features the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and hence the similar mileage of 19.01 kmpl.

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta features a 2.7-litre petrol motor and a 2.4-litre diesel unit. The petrol engine churns out 166 PS of peak power and 245 Nm of peak torque with a mileage of 11.25 kmpl. The diesel engine generates 150 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque with 15.1 kmpl.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber also comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. It generates 72 PS of peak power and 96 Nm of peak torque with 5-speed manual gearbox. Triber claims a range of 19 kilometres in a litre of petrol.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 123 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque. It gives a mileage 17.31 kmpl with 6-speed manual gearbox.